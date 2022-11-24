Nuggets' Final Injury Report And Available Players

The Denver Nuggets are facing off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

For the game, they have a long injury report.

Collin Gillespie, Jeff Green, Bones Hyland, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Ish Smith and Peyton Watson have all been ruled out for the contest.

Nikola Jokic, their best player, has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

Underdog NBA has also relayed their starting lineup, and full list of available players for the game.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Reed, Gordon, Jokic on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Nuggets players available Wednesday: Bruce Brown Davon Reed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan Christian Braun Vlatko Cancar Jack White"

The Nuggets are off to a good start to the season, but they are coming off a tough 110-108 loss to the Detroit Pistons (at home) on Tuesday night.

Right now, the Pistons are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, with a 4-15 record in 19 games.

Coming into the game against the Thunder, the Nuggets are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They have a 10-7 record in their first 17 games and are 6-5 in the 11 games they have played on the road away from Colorado.

As for the Thunder, they are the 12th seed in the west with a 7-10 record in their first 17 games.

In eight games at home, they have a 4-4 record.