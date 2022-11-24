2022 Rutgers football in the NFL: Week 11

With one week left in November, the playoff picture is starting to take shape as the holiday season approaches. The focus now for many teams has shifted to division races with wins at a premium.

However, there is still plenty to talk about from the past weekend that saw several former Rutgers football players provide stellar performances. Veterans such as Duron Harmon and Sebastian- Joseph Day continued to have solid seasons and helped their teams get in the win column.

The veterans weren’t the only ones who shined on Sunday. Isiah Pachecho had a career-high 107 rushing yards and continued to see his role in the Chiefs offense grow. Titans’ cornerback Tre Avery saw the field for the third straight week and helped hold the Packers offense in check.

Fans of the Scarlet and White don’t just root for the players when they play in SHI Stadium, but they continue to cheer for their favorite former Scarlet Knights in whatever colors they don on Sundays.

Let’s see how the Scarlet Knights in the NFL performed in Week 9!

Isiah Pachecho - Kansas City Chiefs

https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1595157168562483200?s=20&t=VmY1HG7Hahhb_wWacGGRvw Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Pachecho was a force with the football. He rushed for a career-high 107 yards. While he couldn't find the endzone has averaged 7.1 yards a carry as the Chiefs won a key AFC West matchup. As the playoffs inch closer, the former seventh-round pick is playing his best football of the season. He has 187 rushing yards in his last two games and 386 on the season. Due to his recent play, Pachecho is becoming a crucial piece of the Chiefs' offense.

Sebastian Joseph-Day- Los Angeles Chargers

Although the Chargers' defense couldn't slow down Kansas City on Sunday night, Joseph-Day was a bright spot. The Pennsylvania native had four tackles for the third time in his last four games. He also applied pressure on Patrick Mahomes with one quarterback hit. In his fourth season with the Chargers, the former sixth-round pick is proving to be a valuable piece. He only needs one more tackle to tie his total from last season. The 27-year-old is getting more playing time compared to the 2022 campaign and has made the most of his opportunities.

Duron Harmon- Las Vegas Raiders

Harmon had another solid day in the Las Vegas secondary in the Raiders win over the Broncos. The veteran safety finished fourth on the team with four total tackles, including three solo ones. Harmon did not land any quarterback hits, but he helped limit the Broncos offense. Through 10 games, Harmon has 44 total tackles so far this season. With free agency on the horizon, he is about to enter a crucial stretch of the 2022 campaign. However, the 31-year-old has proven that he can still help an NFL defense.

Tre Avery- Tennessee Titans

On Sunday, Avery appeared in his fifth NFL game and made the most of his opportunity. The Titans rookie had one tackle which was for a loss, and led the team in pass deflections with two. While his opportunities were limited, Avery made an impact. So far this season, the Rutgers product has played sparingly, but that is starting to change. He has appeared in three straight games and had at least one tackle in every appearance. Avery still has much to prove, but he is starting to earn his way into the Titans lineup.

Knights out of Action

Unfortunately, there were some former Rutgers favorites dealing with injuries or other issues who did not play in Week 9. Those players that can hopefully return to action soon.

Michael Dwumfour – Defensive Line – Houston Texans

Clark Harris – Long Snapper – Cincinnati Bengals

Logan Ryan – Safety – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kemoko Turay – Defensive Line – San Francisco 49ers

