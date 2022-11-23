ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers wrestling readies for the Garden State Grapple

By Michael Cavallo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

On SundayRutgers wrestling is set to face off against No. 21 UPenn and Drexel in the Garden State Grapple . For the second year in a row, the dual-scheduled event will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark N.J.

The schools that will participate in this showcase will be: No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 19 Rutgers, No. 21 UPenn, Drexel, Binghamton, Indiana, Michigan State, and Princeton.

The showcase will be an entertaining one with three out of the eight schools listed in the top 25. The rest of the competition is strong as well. Indiana, Michigan State, and Princeton are on the verge of breaking the NCAA top 25 rankings, receiving votes in the latest coach’s poll .

Rutgers head coach, Scott Goodale, is looking forward to the showcase, calling it an “electric atmosphere.” Goodale went on to express the opportunity this event brings to compete with high-level competition.

Rutgers had success last year in the Garden State Grapple, defeating the then-No. 12 North Carolina along with Hofstra to move to 8-0 on the season. Last year’s Garden State Grapple capped off Rutgers’ best start of the season since 2014-2015. The Scarlet Knights will look to continue their success for the second consecutive year, as they prepare for this upcoming showcase.

Event Schedule:

Dual Meet Round 1 Time: 2 p.m. EST
No. 19 Rutgers No. 21 UPenn
No. 11 Wisconsin Princeton
Michigan State Binghamton
Indiana Drexel
Dual Meet Round 2 Time: 4 p.m. EST
No. 19 Rutgers Drexel
No. 11 Wisconsin No. 21 UPenn
Michigan State Princeton
Indiana Binghamton

