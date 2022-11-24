ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

wpde.com

Christmas prep to begin at SC Governor's Mansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion. First Lady Peggy McMaster will greet representatives from Penland's Christmas Tree Farm and the Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America chapter as they deliver Christmas trees and poinsettias to the Governor's Mansion.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

State response: Avery's theory of alternate suspect requires 'speculative leaps'

MANITOWOC (WLUK) — Prosecutors say Steven Avery should not get another hearing on his latest attempt to overturn his conviction or get a new trial for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, arguing "Avery's theory requires so many speculative leaps ignoring the actual facts of the case that reasonable movie-goers would be hard-pressed to sit through it."
WISCONSIN STATE
wpde.com

Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

A Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued three men, Sunday, after their 38-foot boat capsized near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstander relayed a message to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 1:54 p.m., stating a 38-foot boat with three men aboard was taking on water near the entrance of Winyah Bay.
GEORGETOWN, SC

