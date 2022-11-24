Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Try these 10 Fun Things to do in CharlestonRene CizioCharleston, SC
Just Bee Hosts Inaugural Lights and Love Autism WalkPJ@SCDDSNMount Pleasant, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Christmas prep to begin at SC Governor's Mansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion. First Lady Peggy McMaster will greet representatives from Penland's Christmas Tree Farm and the Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America chapter as they deliver Christmas trees and poinsettias to the Governor's Mansion.
Gas prices have fallen in South Carolina in the last week, according to GasBuddy survey
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season now in full swing, gas prices in South Carolina have fallen over the last week. According to a survey by GasBuddy, gas prices in South Carolina have fallen by 8.6 cents per gallon and are averaging $3.09/g today. Prices in the...
State response: Avery's theory of alternate suspect requires 'speculative leaps'
MANITOWOC (WLUK) — Prosecutors say Steven Avery should not get another hearing on his latest attempt to overturn his conviction or get a new trial for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, arguing "Avery's theory requires so many speculative leaps ignoring the actual facts of the case that reasonable movie-goers would be hard-pressed to sit through it."
NC's longest-running live Nativity production returns to Asheville church Dec. 1-4
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The longest-running Nativity production in the state of North Carolina, "Return to Bethlehem," will make its four-day run at the start of December in Asheville. Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry's (ABCCM) 36th year of the live, interactive Christmas scene returns Dec. 1-4 at Groce United...
The Coburg Cow 'Noel' is back for the holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The famous Coburg Cow, Noel, is back up for the holidays!. Noel is Bessie's sister. Bessie will return after the New Year.
3 shot inside vehicle traveling on South Carolina road, deputies say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Police are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning in Beaufort County. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 5:08 a.m. of a vehicle that was shot while traveling on Burnt Church Road. When emergency services arrived in...
World's largest active volcano begins to erupt in Hawaii, prompting ashfall advisory
HONOLULU (AP) — The world’s largest active volcano spewed some ash and lava Monday and officials said that Mauna Loa wasn't threatening communities on Hawaii’s Big Island but people should be prepared for worse. The U.S. Geological Survey warned the island's 200,000 residents that an eruption “can...
Road rage incident leads to suspect pointing gun, Charleston PD responds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department detained a suspect who pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident at Savannah Highway and Wesley Drive. Police say the incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. CPD reportedly found the suspect's car on I-526 and took them into...
Crash involving dump truck blocking traffic on Highmarket Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a dump truck is blocking traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said crews are on the scene at Highmarket Street and West Virginia Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while the westbound lane is...
Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
A Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued three men, Sunday, after their 38-foot boat capsized near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstander relayed a message to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 1:54 p.m., stating a 38-foot boat with three men aboard was taking on water near the entrance of Winyah Bay.
