Crews fight blaze at home in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc police said in a statement they are helping the West Lakes Fire District with a residential structure fire.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land
JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
Jones Barn centennial celebration generates $10,000 in scholarship funding
Fort Atkinson-based Jones Dairy Farm has announced that a 100th-anniversary celebration of its historical yellow barn held in September has generated some $10,000, which, according to a news release, will be used to support scholarships provided through the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club. The club provides college scholarships to area youth...
Massive brush fire breaks out in far northwest suburb, destroying nearly 80 acres of land
A weekend brush fire destroyed nearly 80 acres of land in far northwest suburban Johnsburg, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said. Crews responded to a home on Buchanan Road near Richmond Road on Saturday, at about 11:40 a.m.
Kenosha Legalizes Backyard Chickens—With Plenty of Red Tape
This week, the city council in Kenosha, Wisconsin, voted to allow residents to raise backyard chickens. The vote was popular with people who like a side of freedom with their fresh eggs. "Give people the right, give them the freedom to choose to have chickens," council member Kellie MacKay said...
Body Found Inside Dodge County Vehicle
There are questions to answer about a dead body found inside a vehicle in Dodge County. Deputies found the person’s body Saturday morning outside the tiny town of Chester. Investigators say it looks like the vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch and culvert. There is no...
Crash on Yale Bridge Road detours traffic near Williams Tree Farm
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people are sent to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Yale Bridge Road near Rockton, just east of Williams Tree Farm. Investigators say an SUV was traveling west on Yale Bridge Road when it crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck going east.
Outage caused by balloon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” turned dark Saturday night as the power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. A transformer reportedly blew, and power lines were down on the street near Madison and Market. ComEd was working on the lines on the scene. It was reportedly […]
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in northern Illinois
The pilot of a small plane has died after it crashed in northern Illinois.
Whitewater: Community Foundation to support elementary school robotics league
The Whitewater Community Foundation has announced that it will be providing support through a community action grant to robotics programming within the Whitewater Unified School District’s three elementary schools. According to the release, the foundation has advanced some $1,500 to the district to go toward the purchase of a...
Driver in motorcycle crash on US HWY 18 initially charged with 9th offense OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on US HWY 18 Saturday night was initially charged with 9th offense OWI. According to the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office, a 47-year-old man from Mount Horeb was driving eastbound on HWY 18 around 5:35 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Milton child rescued from pond with cracked ice
The Milton Fire Department Tuesday, along with agencies providing mutual aid, rescued an 8-year-old boy from a pond with cracked ice. According to information released by the department, the child was rescued from a retention pond behind 957 E. High St., Milton, at approximately 1 p.m. The Milton Fire Department,...
Tanning the hides of animals they loved, meet women-owned Driftless Tannery
It’s gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin. Some hunters are not only thinking harvesting the meat, but the hides too. Tanning is top of mind, all the time, for a women-owned business in rural southwest Wisconsin. The team at Driftless Tannery in Argyle, Wisconsin is striving to live out...
Rockford Scanner: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Avoid The Area Or Expect Possible Delays
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. 1204 S 6th St. ROCKFORD – Beginning Monday November 28, 2022 the...
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
