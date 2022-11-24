ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land

JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
PEWAUKEE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Jones Barn centennial celebration generates $10,000 in scholarship funding

Fort Atkinson-based Jones Dairy Farm has announced that a 100th-anniversary celebration of its historical yellow barn held in September has generated some $10,000, which, according to a news release, will be used to support scholarships provided through the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club. The club provides college scholarships to area youth...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Body Found Inside Dodge County Vehicle

There are questions to answer about a dead body found inside a vehicle in Dodge County. Deputies found the person’s body Saturday morning outside the tiny town of Chester. Investigators say it looks like the vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch and culvert. There is no...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Crash on Yale Bridge Road detours traffic near Williams Tree Farm

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people are sent to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Yale Bridge Road near Rockton, just east of Williams Tree Farm. Investigators say an SUV was traveling west on Yale Bridge Road when it crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck going east.
ROCKTON, IL
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: Community Foundation to support elementary school robotics league

The Whitewater Community Foundation has announced that it will be providing support through a community action grant to robotics programming within the Whitewater Unified School District’s three elementary schools. According to the release, the foundation has advanced some $1,500 to the district to go toward the purchase of a...
WHITEWATER, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Milton child rescued from pond with cracked ice

The Milton Fire Department Tuesday, along with agencies providing mutual aid, rescued an 8-year-old boy from a pond with cracked ice. According to information released by the department, the child was rescued from a retention pond behind 957 E. High St., Milton, at approximately 1 p.m. The Milton Fire Department,...
MILTON, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
OGLE COUNTY, IL

