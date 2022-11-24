ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

KCTV 5

Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Child in KCK dies following shooting thought to be accidental

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A child has died following a shooting on Monday afternoon that is thought to have been accidental, according the KCKPD. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the shooting happened just after noon inside a residence along N. 123rd Street, south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Two people dead following shooting off 38th Street in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 38th Street and Garfield Avenue. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. Police also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies, investigation underway

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating a prison death. The Kansas State Penitentiary stated 53-year-old George Dobbs died Saturday night. He had been under observation inside the infirmary at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Officials indicated Dobbs was pronounced dead...
LANSING, KS
KCTV 5

Apartment fire in KCK hospitalizes 3, displaces 15-20 Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An apartment fire hospitalized three people and displaced at least 15-20 Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the KCK Fire Department. KCKFD said crews were dispatched to a three-story apartment complex fire in the area of 3550 Rainbow Boulevard at 11 p.m. Saturday...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for multiple burglaries, thefts in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of committing multiple burglaries and thefts in Kansas City, Missouri. Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree burglary, stealing, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There’s no information at this time about the victims. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. This...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Hogan Prep reopens after shutting down over safety concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students at a Kansas City, Missouri, charter school are back in class just more than two weeks after shutting down due to safety concerns. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Prep warning the school of the closure on Nov. 11, directing them not to allow ninth through 12th-grade students on campus before Nov. 28 at the earliest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: 90 percent chance of rain late on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure sits right over the KC Metro area clearing our skies and offering light winds. This will also lead to a rapid cool down after dark sending temperatures to near freezing by daybreak spreading a light frost over the ground similar to the frost we woke up to this morning. Skies will increase with clouds through the day Saturday while a light southerly breeze sends in a little extra humidity to feed an upper-level system that will bring rain our way by the late afternoon hours.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mayor’s Christmas Tree delights for 50th year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Another holiday tradition unfolded today at Crown Center. It’s the 50th year for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting there. The Mayor’s Christmas Tree stands 100 feet tall. The lighting on Friday night was the culmination of a day full of activities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas prices fall over 16 cents in a week

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City metro dropped dramatically this past week, falling 16.5 cents, on average. Gasoline in the Kansas City area now averages $3.06 a gallon, 16.8 cents lower than a month ago and 13.1 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No. 3 KU drops Battle 4 Atlantis title game to No. 22 Tennessee

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas fell in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 64-50 to No. 22 Tennessee on Friday night. The loss dropped the Jayhawks to 6-1 on the season and also snapped a 17-game winning streak that spanned the first six games of this season and the final 11 games of last season.
KNOXVILLE, TN

