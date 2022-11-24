Read full article on original website
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found at Wyandotte County Lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found this week at Wyandotte County Lake. Ahmed Abdulkadir of KCK was identified as the man found on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case. Deputies reported to the lake, located...
Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
Child in KCK dies following shooting thought to be accidental
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A child has died following a shooting on Monday afternoon that is thought to have been accidental, according the KCKPD. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the shooting happened just after noon inside a residence along N. 123rd Street, south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road.
Two people dead following shooting off 38th Street in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 38th Street and Garfield Avenue. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. Police also...
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies, investigation underway
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating a prison death. The Kansas State Penitentiary stated 53-year-old George Dobbs died Saturday night. He had been under observation inside the infirmary at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Officials indicated Dobbs was pronounced dead...
Apartment fire in KCK hospitalizes 3, displaces 15-20 Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An apartment fire hospitalized three people and displaced at least 15-20 Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the KCK Fire Department. KCKFD said crews were dispatched to a three-story apartment complex fire in the area of 3550 Rainbow Boulevard at 11 p.m. Saturday...
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for multiple burglaries, thefts in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of committing multiple burglaries and thefts in Kansas City, Missouri. Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree burglary, stealing, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
2 dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There’s no information at this time about the victims. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. This...
With 155 homicides so far this year, KCMO is on pace for its 2nd deadliest year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, is on pace to record its second highest number of homicides in a single year. This comes following a double homicide Sunday. In 2020, Kansas City recorded the city’s deadliest year. There were 179 homicides. As of Monday evening, 155 homicides have occurred in KCMO so far this year.
Hogan Prep reopens after shutting down over safety concerns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students at a Kansas City, Missouri, charter school are back in class just more than two weeks after shutting down due to safety concerns. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Prep warning the school of the closure on Nov. 11, directing them not to allow ninth through 12th-grade students on campus before Nov. 28 at the earliest.
FORECAST: 90 percent chance of rain late on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure sits right over the KC Metro area clearing our skies and offering light winds. This will also lead to a rapid cool down after dark sending temperatures to near freezing by daybreak spreading a light frost over the ground similar to the frost we woke up to this morning. Skies will increase with clouds through the day Saturday while a light southerly breeze sends in a little extra humidity to feed an upper-level system that will bring rain our way by the late afternoon hours.
Sunday Forecast: Rain clears out, breezy and cooler for Chiefs gameday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Rain will continue to fill in across the area this evening into the overnight hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times leading to ponding on the roads. Travel could also be a bit messy if you’re trying to head out on the...
Mayor’s Christmas Tree delights for 50th year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Another holiday tradition unfolded today at Crown Center. It’s the 50th year for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting there. The Mayor’s Christmas Tree stands 100 feet tall. The lighting on Friday night was the culmination of a day full of activities.
Kansas City gas prices fall over 16 cents in a week
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City metro dropped dramatically this past week, falling 16.5 cents, on average. Gasoline in the Kansas City area now averages $3.06 a gallon, 16.8 cents lower than a month ago and 13.1 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.
Gardner-Edgerton falls in double overtime in Kansas 6A championship game
Paul Chaney Memorial Fitness Party honors trainer, raises funds for a cause. The Foundation Gym was packed on Saturday, but not just for exercise. Friends and family of a personal trainer that recently passed away came together to remember him and make a difference in his honor. Updated: 5 hours...
No. 3 KU drops Battle 4 Atlantis title game to No. 22 Tennessee
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas fell in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 64-50 to No. 22 Tennessee on Friday night. The loss dropped the Jayhawks to 6-1 on the season and also snapped a 17-game winning streak that spanned the first six games of this season and the final 11 games of last season.
