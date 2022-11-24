KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure sits right over the KC Metro area clearing our skies and offering light winds. This will also lead to a rapid cool down after dark sending temperatures to near freezing by daybreak spreading a light frost over the ground similar to the frost we woke up to this morning. Skies will increase with clouds through the day Saturday while a light southerly breeze sends in a little extra humidity to feed an upper-level system that will bring rain our way by the late afternoon hours.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO