Rolla, MO

KSDK

Where to 'give' around St. Louis on Giving Tuesday

For many, Thanksgiving is a day to be thankful. But Nov. 29 marks a day to give. The holiday season is in full swing. Thanksgiving and Black Friday were recently full of gratitude and gifts. On Nov. 29, several St. Louisans are looking to give for Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Krescant Marie Athleisure

ST. LOUIS — Krescant Marie is an athleisure based brand focused on motivating women of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds, through fitness and fashion. Monday morning, owner and Founder, Krescant Sims-Wooten, joined Mary in studio to share their line which makes for the perfect gift! Wooten explains their customers are moms, professionals, entrepreneurs, students, or even fitness experts that need clothes that can transition easily throughout their days. Krescant Marie provides their customers with grab and go pieces that take the guesswork out of getting dressed. Additionally, Wooten says the brand continues to work toward size inclusivity. They are a must add to your holiday wish list!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Very Brazen & Very Frightening”

Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time. The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KSDK

Changing Lives, Changing Communities: Missouri Charter Public School Association

ST. LOUIS — Monday morning, Director of Advocacy of the Missouri Charter Public School Association, Imani Harris, and North Side Community School Elementary Principal, Martine McGull, joined Mary in studio to share further information about Missouri Charter schools. Missouri Charter schools are free, public, and open to all schools. They are publicly funded and are operated by non-profit educational organizations. There are schools in both Kansas City and Saint Louis, so there are many options for families choosing the school that best fits their individual child.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in St. Louis, MO

St. Louis in Missouri is a bustling hub of culture and business that has continued to preserve its natural beauty and heritage. You can go anywhere in this city and always find something exciting to do with kids. With a population of 293,310 as of the 2021 census, it is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis wakes up to dense fog Saturday

ST. LOUIS — Fog formed overnight and thickened during the early morning hours Saturday. Visibility has varied, some areas have been reduced to 1/4 to 0 miles. In Missouri, Farmington and Perryville have held steady at 0 miles of visibility. In Illinois, Flora, Sparta and Belleville reports have ranged...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

