Mansions & Millionaires: The Top Hotels and Restaurants in Chicago

 5 days ago
There’s no shortage of accommodations in Chicago!

“Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of the Peninsula Chicago, which is in the heart of Michigan Avenue.

The hotel is home to the biggest presidential suite in all of Chicago.

It has four restaurants, as well as a gym, pool, and spa, making it a great place to meet up.

If you’re into a boutique hotel with a presidential connection, check out Sophy Hyde Park.

Hyde Park is former President Barack Obama’s old stomping grounds! The hotel is right across the street from where President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama had their first date.

If you want to be surrounded by nightlife and shopping, look no further than The Godfrey Hotel, which has a huge roof deck where you can enjoy food and drinks.

Another must-see hotel is the Pendry Chicago. One of the best amenities of the hotel is the bar itself, which is intimate and fun.

If you’re looking for restaurants, check out The Dearborn, Virtue Restaurant, and Shanghai Terrace.

Shanghai Terrace, inside in the Peninsula Chicago, is inspired by different regions of China.

Virtue Restaurant in the Hyde Park neighborhood offers an eclectic menu for everyone.

The Dearborn is in the theater district and is the perfect place for Midwestern fare and a celebrity sighting or two!

For more on hotels and restaurants, visit ChooseChicago.com.

