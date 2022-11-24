ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansions & Millionaires: A Trip to Sintra, Portugal

 5 days ago
“Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of the Tivoli Palácio de Seteais in Sintra, Portugal!

The palace turned five-star hotel has been attracting celebrity clientele for 70 years. Some of the stars who have stayed there include the members of U2, Madonna, Johnny Depp, Mick Jagger, and Brad Pitt.

The hotel is surrounded by castles and is sure to give you an authentic “Bridgerton” experience.

It was originally built by the former Dutch consul to Portugal.

You don’t have to be a celebrity to be treated like royalty! The hotel has a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a spa.

visit TivoliHotels.com/en/Tivoli-Palacio-De-Seteais!

Only a few minutes from the hotel, you can visit the Palácio de Monserrate, which is now a national monument!

It is open to the public and has been restored.

After checking out the architecture at the palace, you can take a stroll through Old Town Sintra, where you can walk the same stone streets as the monarchs.

Visit the shops, and make sure you try out the custard pastries that you won’t find anywhere else.

After a long day of walking in Sintra, you can also unwind on the Colares Wine Tour.

If you need a way to travel to Portugal, look no further than TAP Air Portugal, which has seven major American boarding cities.

It is one of Portugal’s longest running and trusted fleets and gives passengers the VIP treatment on board.

