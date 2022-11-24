ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

WPFO

Mainers shop local on Small Business Saturday

BATH (WGME) - Small Business Saturday was booming in Bath. “I don’t love shopping but I love shopping local and supporting small businesses," said Petra Platter. The annual tradition to get folks to shop small has become a lifeline for many of these stores. “And I really think there’s...
BATH, ME
WPFO

Windham Christmas Parade rains out, so they improvised at middle school

WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham's 7th annual Christmas Parade to kick off the holiday season was rained out Sunday night, but Santa and his helpers from Windham Parks and Rec worked some of their holiday magic. The festivities got going at Windham Middle School Sunday evening. Games and celebrations filled the...
WINDHAM, ME
WPFO

Woman accused of setting child's stroller on fire in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman has been charged with arson after police say she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire in Lewiston on Thanksgiving. According to police, officers spotted a stroller that was on fire on a porch in the Summer St. neighborhood. Officers were able to quickly put the fire out.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Maine teen seriously injured after crash in Gray

GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old was seriously injured after his car crossed the center line and hit another vehicle in Gray. The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of West Gray Road and Pleasant View Drive around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday,. According to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Maine man accused of pulling gun on teens at gas station in Jefferson

JEFFERSON (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of pulling a gun on two teenage boys following an argument at a gas station in Jefferson last week. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Casey D’Orio of Whitefield on Friday with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following an incident last Wednesday at Maritime Farms, also known as Peaslee’s.
JEFFERSON, ME
WPFO

Tractor-trailer driver found dead after crash on I-95 in Wells

WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says the driver of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash on I-95 in Wells. Police say the crash happened around 1:31 p.m. Monday near mile marker 23 southbound. The tractor-trailer had gone off the road and came to a stop in an...
WELLS, ME

