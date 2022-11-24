Read full article on original website
Blood banks asking for donations during busy holiday season
PLANO, Texas - Blood banks across North Texas need help this holiday season. Carter BloodCare was at First Baptist Church of Plano Sunday for a donation drive. Organizers said fewer people give blood during the holidays due to vacations and family obligations. One woman who is a universal donor said...
Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
Fort Worth police officer arrested, accused of domestic violence
SAGINAW, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after being arrested for domestic violence early Monday morning. Officer Derek Maly was arrested by Saginaw police after 3 a.m. Monday after his wife reported she had been assaulted. Any criminal charges will be determined as...
Passenger critically injured in Fort Worth highway shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on east Loop 820 near Highway 287 in south Fort Worth. Police said someone opened fire on another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Monday. The passenger was shot in the head. The driver pulled over and called...
3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
Fort Worth woman reunited with family 51 years after being kidnapped by babysitter
FORT WORTH, Texas - After she was taken by a potential babysitter in 1971, a Fort Worth woman has been reunited with her family 51 long years later thanks to a DNA test. "It was just a mixture of joy and terrifying. Being terrified and excited and just trying to understand, you know, make sense of everything," Melissa Highsmith said.
Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
1 child dead, 2 others critically injured in possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas - Police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy following reports of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Gun Barrel City Saturday morning. Fire crews and officers were called out to the 100 block of Garret Lane, just after 9 a.m. They found the 6-year-old unresponsive,...
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
McKinney officers fatally shoot man who threatened mom with axe, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police said an officer fatally shot a man whose mother reported he was threatening her with an axe. Police responded to the Magnolia Ranch Apartments at about 4 p.m. on Friday after getting reports of a domestic disturbance. A woman there told police her 30-year-old son...
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Dallas
DALLAS - One woman is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital following a triple shooting in Dallas overnight Saturday. Dallas police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., after a fight outside a business. Two female victims were found in the parking lot of a...
Suspect arrested after crashing through fence during police chase in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who was believed to be armed following a chase late Saturday night. According to police, someone called 911 at about 11 p.m., reporting a man with a gun inside a pickup truck near W. Saner Avenue and S. Westmoreland Road, in West Oak Cliff.
North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases
Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full.
Suspicious package at Klyde Warren Park temporarily closes streets
DALLAS - Dallas police temporarily blocked off the area around Klyde Warren Park to investigate a suspicious package on Monday afternoon. SKY 4 spotted multiple police cars in the area blocking some streets around the park. Dallas police later gave an update that the package did not present a danger...
Dispatchers picket outside of Dallas Love Field ahead of Christmas travel season
Dozens of dispatchers picket at Love Field ahead of holiday travel season. Approximately 100 off-duty Southwest Airlines dispatchers picketed outside of Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday. The union the represents the dispatchers say they are in an ongoing contract dispute with the Dallas-based airline ahead of the busy Christmas travel season.
Aaron Dean trial expected to continue as planned, despite death of lead defense attorney
FORT WORTH, Texas - The judge in the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson says he expects the court proceedings to continue as planned, despite the death of lead defense attorney Jim Lane. Dean, his attorneys and prosecutors went before Judge...
Jim Lane, attorney for Aaron Dean in Atatiana Jefferson murder trial, passes away
FORT WORTH, Texas - Jim Lane, who is the lead defense attorney for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in the murder trial of Atatiana Jefferson, has died. Lane passed away Sunday morning at the age of 78. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that he died of natural causes.
Dallas weather: Nov. 28 forecast
It will be a week of roller coaster temperatures. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry gives you the latest on what to expect from a wild week of weather.
David Archuleta coming to Arlington for December show
Singer David Archuleta is out with new music and a holiday tour coming to town. Good Day talked to him about his new single titled "Faith in Me."
North Texas stuffs Rice to set up UTSA rematch in title tilt
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune threw two touchdown passes and North Texas fought off Rice for a 21-17 win Saturday to secure a bid in the Conference USA title game against UTSA in the Alamodome on Dec. 2. The Mean Green (7-5, 6-2) will get a chance to avenge...
