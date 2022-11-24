ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

fox4news.com

Blood banks asking for donations during busy holiday season

PLANO, Texas - Blood banks across North Texas need help this holiday season. Carter BloodCare was at First Baptist Church of Plano Sunday for a donation drive. Organizers said fewer people give blood during the holidays due to vacations and family obligations. One woman who is a universal donor said...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer arrested, accused of domestic violence

SAGINAW, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after being arrested for domestic violence early Monday morning. Officer Derek Maly was arrested by Saginaw police after 3 a.m. Monday after his wife reported she had been assaulted. Any criminal charges will be determined as...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Passenger critically injured in Fort Worth highway shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on east Loop 820 near Highway 287 in south Fort Worth. Police said someone opened fire on another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Monday. The passenger was shot in the head. The driver pulled over and called...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton

DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Dallas

DALLAS - One woman is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital following a triple shooting in Dallas overnight Saturday. Dallas police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., after a fight outside a business. Two female victims were found in the parking lot of a...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspicious package at Klyde Warren Park temporarily closes streets

DALLAS - Dallas police temporarily blocked off the area around Klyde Warren Park to investigate a suspicious package on Monday afternoon. SKY 4 spotted multiple police cars in the area blocking some streets around the park. Dallas police later gave an update that the package did not present a danger...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dispatchers picket outside of Dallas Love Field ahead of Christmas travel season

Dozens of dispatchers picket at Love Field ahead of holiday travel season. Approximately 100 off-duty Southwest Airlines dispatchers picketed outside of Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday. The union the represents the dispatchers say they are in an ongoing contract dispute with the Dallas-based airline ahead of the busy Christmas travel season.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Nov. 28 forecast

It will be a week of roller coaster temperatures. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry gives you the latest on what to expect from a wild week of weather.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas stuffs Rice to set up UTSA rematch in title tilt

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune threw two touchdown passes and North Texas fought off Rice for a 21-17 win Saturday to secure a bid in the Conference USA title game against UTSA in the Alamodome on Dec. 2. The Mean Green (7-5, 6-2) will get a chance to avenge...
DENTON, TX

