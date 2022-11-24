FORT WORTH, Texas - After she was taken by a potential babysitter in 1971, a Fort Worth woman has been reunited with her family 51 long years later thanks to a DNA test. "It was just a mixture of joy and terrifying. Being terrified and excited and just trying to understand, you know, make sense of everything," Melissa Highsmith said.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO