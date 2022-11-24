Read full article on original website
WISN
Candle may be to blame for Oconomowoc house fire
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A shell of a house remains after a late-night fire burned through a home near Concord Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc. Western Lakes Fire District reports the first calls came in just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials told WISN 12 News everyone made it...
WISN
'I'm a survivor': Burlington woman attacked by stranger in her driveway
BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington woman survived an attack by a stranger in her own driveway. Burlington police say it happened on Madison Street on Nov. 16. She does not wish to be identified by name but told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys when her fight or flight response kicked in, she chose to fight for her life.
WISN
Sheboygan man killed in crash after holiday parade
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police say a 69-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing the street Sunday night shortly after the holiday parade ended. It happened at the intersection of N. Ninth Street and New York Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the driver left the...
Woman killed in freeway off-ramp crash in Milwaukee
A 38-year-old woman died following a crash on the off-ramp of Highway 145 at 76th and Fond du Lac Avenue Sunday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in Wisconsin, power line on car
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel rescued a woman who was trapped in a vehicle after it rolled over in eastern Wisconsin causing a power line pole to land on top of the car. In a Facebook post by the Grafton Fire Department, authorities responded to CTH W and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gas station shooting; 4th person charged in death of teen
MILWAUKEE - A fourth person is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a gas station near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee on Nov. 1. The accused is 20-year-old Jahmichael Jordan – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Bail...
WISN
Milwaukee police pursuit of stolen car ends in crash on Marquette campus
MILWAUKEE — A Saturday afternoon stolen car chase ended on Marquette University's campus, near North 16th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue. Witness Paul Laatsch told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys he watched the chase end while he waited at a bus stop. "It spun around several times in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road. FOX6 News will update this...
Two in custody in connection to Milwaukee homicide
Milwaukee Police have arrested two people in connection to a homicide that happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.
WISN
Multiple-vehicle crash reported on SB I-41/US-45 at Watertown Plank Road
WAUWATOSA — 2:50 p.m. UPDATE:Everything has reopened. 11 a.m. UPDATE: The southbound lanes are open, but Watertown Plank Road off-ramp remains closed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WISN
17-year-old shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old overnight Saturday. The shooting happened near 58th & Capitol Drive, around 1:15 a.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been...
radioplusinfo.com
11-28-22 fatal traffic crash-dodge county
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent fatal traffic crash over the weekend. Shortly before 10am Saturday the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun. An initial investigation showed that a car was traveling north on Shamrock Road and left the roadway, striking the ditch and a culvert. Assisting at the scene were Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 38-year-old man wounded, shows up at hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, Nov. 26. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. But it is unclear where it took place. Police are seeking the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield Walgreens theft, pursuit, South Milwaukee man charged
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A South Milwaukee man, 35, is accused of leading police on a chase after stealing from Walgreens in Greenfield. Andrew Gbur faces three counts of retail theft, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. According to police, around 2...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
