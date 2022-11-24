ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Candle may be to blame for Oconomowoc house fire

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A shell of a house remains after a late-night fire burned through a home near Concord Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc. Western Lakes Fire District reports the first calls came in just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials told WISN 12 News everyone made it...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

'I'm a survivor': Burlington woman attacked by stranger in her driveway

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington woman survived an attack by a stranger in her own driveway. Burlington police say it happened on Madison Street on Nov. 16. She does not wish to be identified by name but told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys when her fight or flight response kicked in, she chose to fight for her life.
BURLINGTON, WI
WISN

Sheboygan man killed in crash after holiday parade

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police say a 69-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing the street Sunday night shortly after the holiday parade ended. It happened at the intersection of N. Ninth Street and New York Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the driver left the...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King

Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station shooting; 4th person charged in death of teen

MILWAUKEE - A fourth person is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a gas station near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee on Nov. 1. The accused is 20-year-old Jahmichael Jordan – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Bail...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road. FOX6 News will update this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

17-year-old shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old overnight Saturday. The shooting happened near 58th & Capitol Drive, around 1:15 a.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-28-22 fatal traffic crash-dodge county

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent fatal traffic crash over the weekend. Shortly before 10am Saturday the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun. An initial investigation showed that a car was traveling north on Shamrock Road and left the roadway, striking the ditch and a culvert. Assisting at the scene were Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 38-year-old man wounded, shows up at hospital

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, Nov. 26. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. But it is unclear where it took place. Police are seeking the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield Walgreens theft, pursuit, South Milwaukee man charged

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A South Milwaukee man, 35, is accused of leading police on a chase after stealing from Walgreens in Greenfield. Andrew Gbur faces three counts of retail theft, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. According to police, around 2...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI

