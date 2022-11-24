Read full article on original website
Santa Village kicks off at Rheault Farm
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Santa Village at Rheault Farm has plenty of activities to put both kids and the rest of the family in the holiday spirit. Some activities at the south Fargo farm include carriage rides, craft decorating, cookie making with Mrs. Claus, and writing letters to Santa.
West Fargo’s Stone Town Grill to close
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Stone Town Grill announces on Facebook it’s closing December 4. “Since our ill-timed opening in November 2020, the obstacles to running this business have always outweighed the opportunities. Marty and I have put all that we could into this place, but with all the ways covid changed the world and the ongoing economic difficulties to our industry, we simply are unable to continue,” the business posted.
Holiday Pop-up Market highlights small businesses
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Downtown Fargo is celebrating Small Business Saturday with Holiday Pop-up Market at Cellar 624. Many small businesses across North Dakota had a chance to sell their arts and crafts, handmade jewelry and gave consumers an opportunity to try out some samples. Inflation is helping shoppers...
LIVE: Concordia Christmas Concert Returns
It’s one of the most spectacular sounds and sights of the season. And it’s coming back full strength for the first time since the pandemic. Concordia College is in the final stages of preparation for its annual Christmas concert. It’s now in its 96th year. The concert...
Plenty of deals to be had on Black Friday & Plaid Friday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Were you worried about finding the best buy for your cousin Macy and doing it in an express fashion?. There were many shopping options to choose from in Fargo for Black Friday. Many people filled West Acres looking for the perfect gift for friends and family.
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
Fargo crash involving school bus sends two to hospital
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A crash involving a Fargo School bus sends two people to the hospital. It happened around 8:45 Monday morning at 25th Street and 36th Avenue South in front of Hope Lutheran Church. The Highway Patrol says the bus, operated by Valley Bus, rear ended a...
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
Fargo South Band Teacher Arrested for Corruption of a Minor, Placed on Leave
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo South High School band teacher is in the Cass County Jail accused of the corruption of a minor. 43-year-old Sebastian Tackling was arrested and jailed on Saturday according to the jail roster. A Fargo Police Department spokesperson says Tackling was arrested at the...
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two dozen residents of a local retirement center will soon have to move out. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors, forcing its residents and employees to find new homes and jobs by the end of the year. “They have bingo twice...
88-year-old man injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An 88-year-old Pelican Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening. Authorities say the man’s vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were two...
Moorhead Police searching for missing teen
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead police are searching for a missing teen. Authorities say 14-year-old Mercedes Garza was last seen November 18th at Moorhead High School. She is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Wahpeton Police have released new information on the death investigation. They say they’re working with North Dakota State College of Science Police Department to figure out what happened. Police say they went to a home in the 400 block of 8th St....
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
