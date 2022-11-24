ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Chipola Men

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Merry Main Street kicks off

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December. The annual Merry on Main Street Mistletoe Market event kicked off Saturday at 3 p.m. and went on until 9 p.m. It was the first Saturday of the event. It will continue every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. until its final day on December 17.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
SeeLife 2 Project transitions into second phase

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One project in particular is helping Panama City Beach’s art community grow. The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area. The Panama City Beach City Council voted to continue the project for...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Mosley Drama presents Elf, the Musical

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Drama Club is hosting a Christmas musical for the whole family to enjoy. Elf, The Musical will hit the stage this weekend at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with the last...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Black Friday may be over, but shopping does not stop. More than 30 vendors set up shop in Panama City Saturday for the first-ever Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market. Maddie Cassell is the owner of Shop Otis’s Closet Boutique and the event organizer of the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WSCO: Reminding drivers of low speed vehicle laws

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Where there are beaches, there are typically low-speed vehicles. Low-speed vehicles, also known as LSVs, are vehicles that are registered with a tag, and meet basic requirements such as headlights and seatbelts; they have an average top speed of 25 miles per hour. The Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and they need help from the public in identifying the subjects. The sheriff’s office said that on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. two Black men entered and robbed the Dollar General Store in Ebro...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two people in Jackson County have been charged with possession of a controlled substance according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reports that around midnight deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby. During the...

