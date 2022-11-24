DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December. The annual Merry on Main Street Mistletoe Market event kicked off Saturday at 3 p.m. and went on until 9 p.m. It was the first Saturday of the event. It will continue every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. until its final day on December 17.

