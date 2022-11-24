Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Chipola Men
The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area. One Panama City Beach local is bringing a bit of country to the city. Sneads Blountstown Football Game Fight. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:40 AM UTC. Sneads Blountstown Football Game...
WJHG-TV
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
WJHG-TV
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt
The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area. One Panama City Beach local is bringing a bit of country to the city.
WJHG-TV
Merry Main Street kicks off
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December. The annual Merry on Main Street Mistletoe Market event kicked off Saturday at 3 p.m. and went on until 9 p.m. It was the first Saturday of the event. It will continue every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. until its final day on December 17.
WJHG-TV
SeeLife 2 Project transitions into second phase
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One project in particular is helping Panama City Beach’s art community grow. The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area. The Panama City Beach City Council voted to continue the project for...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For one Lynn Haven resident, the holiday season is all about the lights. “This is something I think about literally 24 hours a day,” David Price, creator of the light display, said. Price has been putting on a free light show for the community for...
WJHG-TV
Mosley Drama presents Elf, the Musical
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Drama Club is hosting a Christmas musical for the whole family to enjoy. Elf, The Musical will hit the stage this weekend at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with the last...
WJHG-TV
Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Black Friday may be over, but shopping does not stop. More than 30 vendors set up shop in Panama City Saturday for the first-ever Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market. Maddie Cassell is the owner of Shop Otis’s Closet Boutique and the event organizer of the...
WJHG-TV
The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 Hosts Annual Charity Golf Tournament
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The season of giving is upon us, and The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 feels the same way. It is time for their annual charity golf tournament set to tee off this Saturday at Sunny Hills Golf Course. Public Relations Coordinator, Tom Smith explained to viewers...
WJHG-TV
WSCO: Reminding drivers of low speed vehicle laws
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Where there are beaches, there are typically low-speed vehicles. Low-speed vehicles, also known as LSVs, are vehicles that are registered with a tag, and meet basic requirements such as headlights and seatbelts; they have an average top speed of 25 miles per hour. The Walton...
WJHG-TV
Habitat for Humanity of Bay County continues to make the American dream a reality
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trying to buy your first home in this market can seem unaffordable and unrealistic for many. But one local non-profit has spent the last three decades changing that reality for families across Bay County. Homeownership is at the core of the American dream. But for...
WJHG-TV
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and they need help from the public in identifying the subjects. The sheriff’s office said that on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. two Black men entered and robbed the Dollar General Store in Ebro...
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two people in Jackson County have been charged with possession of a controlled substance according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reports that around midnight deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby. During the...
