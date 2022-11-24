ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Muskogee Turnpike Narrows To 1 Lane Due To Crash

The northbound Muskogee Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane due to a crash, according to OTA. The crash happened between Coweta and Broken Arrow near mile marker five on Monday afternoon, OTA said. OTA recommends drivers avoid the area and find a different route until the scene is clear.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
St. Joseph Post

SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck

NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
SENECA, MO
news9.com

Multiple Fire Crews Battle House Fire In Wagoner County

Multiple fire departments battled a house fire Saturday night in Wagoner County. At around 11 p.m., Oak Grove firefighters received a call about a possible house fire near East 21st Street and South 289th East Avenue. Firefighters said the fire started in the chimney area and spread to the roof...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police find missing 10-year-old girl

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police found a missing girl on Nov. 27 after she was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. On Sunday, police said a 10-year-old girl was missing and was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area of E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum

KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire

A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
COMMERCE, OK
KOLR10 News

McDonald County woman killed in head-on collision

ANDERSON, Mo. — A woman from Lanagan was killed on Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Joyce Dunk, 58, was traveling westbound on Route NN when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV traveling eastbound. Dunk was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Commerce Thanksgiving Day fire claims life of elderly woman

COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday. The woman’s name has not been released. Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
COMMERCE, OK
news9.com

Serial Burglary Suspect Admits To Breaking Into Several Stores

A man arrested for 17 counts of burglary admitted to committing several of the crimes, according to Tulsa Police. Investigators are now asking any other store owners that may have been targeted during the crime spree to file a report. Tulsa Police burglary detectives say businesses along Peoria between 6th and 35th streets were targeted by Robert Dennis. He was finally arrested last Wednesday after breaking into three stores during the early morning hours.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Catoosa Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire

A mobile home in Catoosa was destroyed Saturday afternoon after the structure caught fire. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 1 p.m. in a trailer park on East Pine Street in Catoosa. One of the family’s pets was killed in the fire, according to firefighters. Red Cross has...
CATOOSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy