Driver Taken To Hospital After Train Strikes Car In Rogers County
Rogers County authorities said one person was taken the hospital after a train struck a car Sunday evening. Police were to called to the railroad tracks at S. 4110 Rd. near Sonic in Claremore just after 5 p.m. Police say they are investigating the crash as a suspected DUI after...
news9.com
Muskogee Turnpike Narrows To 1 Lane Due To Crash
The northbound Muskogee Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane due to a crash, according to OTA. The crash happened between Coweta and Broken Arrow near mile marker five on Monday afternoon, OTA said. OTA recommends drivers avoid the area and find a different route until the scene is clear.
News On 6
OHP: 31-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Wagoner County
A 31-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Wagoner County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident happened at around 6:43 p.m. on US-69 near County Road 750. Robert Marshall, 76, was traveling southbound in the outside lane of the...
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
KHBS
71-year-old man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A 71-year-old man died after a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night in Bentonville. Bentonville Police said police and Bentonville Fire responded to the area of NW 12th Street and N Walton Blvd. around 6:40 p.m. Police found the 71-year-old man seriously injured at the...
KOKI FOX 23
Man dies after being struck by vehicle loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man was struck and killed by a car while he was loading another car onto a wrecker in Wagoner County Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Robert Marshall, 76, of Redbird, Okla. was traveling southbound on US-69, a mile south of County...
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
71-year-old Bentonville man dies after hit by car
A Bentonville man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on the north west side of town, according to the Bentonville Police Department.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
news9.com
Multiple Fire Crews Battle House Fire In Wagoner County
Multiple fire departments battled a house fire Saturday night in Wagoner County. At around 11 p.m., Oak Grove firefighters received a call about a possible house fire near East 21st Street and South 289th East Avenue. Firefighters said the fire started in the chimney area and spread to the roof...
Tulsa police find missing 10-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police found a missing girl on Nov. 27 after she was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. On Sunday, police said a 10-year-old girl was missing and was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area of E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave.
fourstateshomepage.com
Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum
KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Police: Family Monopoly Game Leads To Arrest In Tulsa
Tulsa Police arrested a man Saturday night who they say chased family members down the street with a gun after a game of monopoly. Officers responded to a call near 4th and S. 89th East Ave. around 6:30 p.m. They say a family member was drinking and playing monopoly when...
kggfradio.com
Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire
A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
McDonald County woman killed in head-on collision
ANDERSON, Mo. — A woman from Lanagan was killed on Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Joyce Dunk, 58, was traveling westbound on Route NN when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV traveling eastbound. Dunk was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Commerce Thanksgiving Day fire claims life of elderly woman
COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday. The woman’s name has not been released. Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
news9.com
Serial Burglary Suspect Admits To Breaking Into Several Stores
A man arrested for 17 counts of burglary admitted to committing several of the crimes, according to Tulsa Police. Investigators are now asking any other store owners that may have been targeted during the crime spree to file a report. Tulsa Police burglary detectives say businesses along Peoria between 6th and 35th streets were targeted by Robert Dennis. He was finally arrested last Wednesday after breaking into three stores during the early morning hours.
Catoosa Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire
A mobile home in Catoosa was destroyed Saturday afternoon after the structure caught fire. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 1 p.m. in a trailer park on East Pine Street in Catoosa. One of the family’s pets was killed in the fire, according to firefighters. Red Cross has...
