New forest management handbook for small-parcel landowners the topic at the Amador-El Dorado Forest Forum

Mountain Democrat
Barton moves forward with expansion
Barton Health is moving forward with its regional expansion that will broaden medical services. A clear direction has emerged for the expansion — Barton Health will develop plans for a new, Nevada-based hospital and a robust outpatient presence on both the California and Nevada campuses. “We are excited to...
Mountain Democrat
Finding a jolly holiday edge on evergreens
Some El Dorado County Christmas tree farms opened early this year, allowing families to beat the Thanksgiving weekend rush. Carson Ridge Evergreens on Carson Road in Camino opened Nov. 19, a business strategy owner Cathy Morgan implemented during COVID-19-related shutdowns in 2020 to give customers more options on days to schedule their tree hunting experience in the Sierra Nevada.
Mountain Democrat
Shingle Springs tribe backs new monument
SACRAMENTO — State and tribal officials gathered Nov. 14 at the state capitol to break ground on a new monument that will replace the statue of Father Junipero Serra. Among those present for the capitol park groundbreaking was Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Chairwoman Regina Cuellar, who was a sponsor of legislation to erect a monument to California’s Native American tribes instead.
californiaglobe.com
California’s EDD Continues to Borrow Hundreds of Millions – about $13 million PER DAY – To Meet its Obligations
Though much of the Sacramento bureaucratic blob was exposed as the simultaneously incompetent and corrupt menace it is during the pandemic, one agency stood apart by proving itself the most inept and cruel organization in the capitol – the Employment Development Department. Countless true tales of its heartlessness, rank...
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
Mountain Democrat
Community partnerships benefit Charter College and Career Prep
“There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.” — Margaret J. Wheatley. El Dorado County Office of Education Charter College and Career Prep continue to experience the power of community partnerships and meaningful care for students, families and communities within El Dorado County.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Nov. 28
What are all those blue boxes or green leaves by my relatives on Ancestry.com? What is a “hint” and how do I use it? Learn to link to your relatives and discover new facts and relatives at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Placerville Family History Center, 3275 Cedar Ravine Road, Placerville.
Mountain Democrat
Let’s lower our sewer bills
It was a shock to everyone in and around Placerville a few years back when the state of California said we had to build a new water treatment plant because our existing one “didn’t meet their standards,” even though it was perfectly operational and had sufficed for a long time with very minimal discharge (within the bounds of environmental acceptance).
Mountain Democrat
Plans to replace obsolete bridge in motion again
The Placerville City Council unanimously approved replacement of the Placerville Drive bridge over Hangtown Creek at an estimated cost of $10,423,800. The project is fully funded through the federal Highway Bridge Program. As far back as the mid-90s, the bridge on Placerville Drive has been on the city’s to-do list....
villagelife.com
El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury
An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
theaggie.org
UC Davis student seeks legal action against Housing and Dining Services
Sameer Syed took Housing and Dining Services to small claims court after an alleged contract violation regarding Aggie Cash. When fourth-year political science major Sameer Syed canceled his meal plan halfway through the quarter earlier this year, the $200 of Aggie Cash he hadn’t spent was voided. Syed said he believes this to have been a contract violation, and has been in a legal battle with UC Davis Housing and Dining services ever since.
goldrushcam.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes
16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: Care First, Jails Last – Why a Sacramento County Mental Health Jail Annex Will Only Create More Trauma, Not Treatment
During the California Psychological Association’s 2022 Convention held here in Sacramento during September, Thomas Insel, MD gave a presentation titled, “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health.” Dr. Insel, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist that has served as the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and is the current Chair of the Board of the Steinberg Institute, asked the question: Why, with so much progress in science, have we made so little progress in outcomes for people with mental illness, especially those with serious mental illness? He reframed the current mental health crisis in which we find ourselves as more of a healthcare crisis due to lack of engagement, lack of quality, and lack of accountability. He offered immediate solutions and emphasized the importance of people, place, and sense of purpose to promote one’s recovery from mental illness. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors must be unfamiliar with Dr. Insel’s research and expertise, given that they are scheduled on Wednesday December 7, 2022 to revisit a proposal to build a “Mental Health Jail” expansion to the Main Jail in downtown Sacramento.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
citrusheightssentinel.com
Vandalism temporarily shuts down popular zip line at Citrus Heights park
Sentinel staff report– — The zip line at Arcade Creek Park Preserve was temporarily closed on Tuesday and part of Wednesday, after the parks district said the attraction’s seat mechanism and wire trolly were stolen Monday night. In a Nov. 22 social media post, the Sunrise Recreation...
visitranchocordova.com
Movement Brewing Co.: Creating a Movement in the Rancho Cordova Barrel District
The idea for Movement Brewing Co.’s name rose from the flames of a firepit. One evening, owners Alanna Cavanagh, Nick Cavanagh, Sarah Shipley and Chris Shipley were discussing the idea of opening a craft brewery, something they’d been brainstorming for years. “We’d been talking about it for so...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Propane truck collision shuts down roadway in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a vehicle collision involving hazardous material on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU). According to CAL FIRE, a pickup truck and a propane truck collided with each other along Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County. CAL FIRE […]
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
CBS News
Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire
A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
