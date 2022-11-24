ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Evergy Plaza lights up the holidays with lighting of Mayor’s Christmas Tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla went to Evergy Plaza to light the annual community Christmas tree Saturday evening. Despite rainy conditions, people still gathered at Evergy Plaza to see the lighting of the tree or to skate on the CoreFirst Ice Rink. The International Academy children’s choir sang some Christmas carols. Poppin’ Minis was on-site to provide refreshments.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Noon Noels set to return to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holiday music returns to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church this week. Noon Noels is an annual tradition. Pastor Sandra Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to look ahead to this years series. In addition to music, lunch also returns to the program this year, after taking a break during the pandemic.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka church to offer Blue Christmas service on Sunday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But the holidays also can be difficult for people who are experiencing loss or painful situations in their lives. For the 12th year in a row, a Topeka church is offering what it is...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gary’s Berries lighting up for second annual Christmas festival

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Gary’s Berries in Grantville opened their second annual Christmas festival, filled with lights, food and holiday spirit. Guests can enjoy many Christmas light exhibits, including a 32-foot animated tree and a tunnel that are both choreographed with holiday music. Guests can also enjoy some hot cocoa, new food and can even take a picture with the Grinch.
GRANTVILLE, KS
WIBW

Nativities & Noels displays the story of Christmas from around the world

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 11 years, Nativities & Noels has brought together faith communities from around the topeka area, showcasing the many different ways people display the Christmas story. Carol Christensen with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has been part of it from the start,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Water main break to close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break will close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the City of Topeka says that southbound S. Kansas Ave. will be closed to traffic. It said the closure will start just north of the intersection of S. Kansas Ave. and Croix.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Ready special

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News First Alert Weather team produced this weather special Winter Weather Ready in preparation for Winter 2022. The special highlights winter weather hazards on the road and at home, heating safety, winter weather watches and warnings, precipitation types and Jeremy’s winter outlook for 2022.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Northern Shawnee Co. road to close for bridge project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in northern Shawnee Co. will close as crews continue a bridge project. Shawnee County says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, crews with the Public Works Department will close NW 78th St. between Highway 75 and Jennings Rd. County staff noted that the road closure...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

I-70 to close in both directions at different times first weekend of December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 will close in both directions at different points during the first weekend of December. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will alternate closures of westbound and eastbound lanes on I-70 through downtown Topeka the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4 - weather permitting. It said each direction of the interstate will close for a single day between 5 a.m. and whenever work is completed.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming. “Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Helping Hands in need of pet supplies ahead of Giving Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Helping Hands Humane Society is looking for a few donations to help area pets have a happy holiday season. Staff at the shelter said a big current need is clumping cat litter, along with liquid high-efficiency laundry soap. They said the soap is an item they never seem to have enough of and go through quite frequently.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Fire officials stress importance of proper disposal of smoking materials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This year, fires were started by smoking materials at Meadowlark, The Pines and Woodland Park apartment complexes. The fire at Woodland Park earlier this month led to a man’s death. The Topeka Fire Department says it’s a reminded to make sure smoking materials are properly disposed every time.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia nurse honored for compassion, leadership, inspiration

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nurse in Emporia has been honored for her compassion, leadership and inspiration. Newman Regional Health says that its own Cheryl Ball, RN in the Women’s Life Center, was recently honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. It said the honor is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses undertake every day.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS

