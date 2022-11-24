Read full article on original website
Texans sticking with Kyle Allen despite ugly loss to Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith dodged questions last week about who would be the Texans' starting quarterback moving forward. He shut the speculation down quickly Sunday. He’s sticking with Kyle Allen, even after Allen struggled in an ugly 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa expressed mild concern this week about not wanting the Miami Dolphins’ bye to interrupt the momentum they had built during a recent winning streak. Some bye-week rust showed in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with errant throws and drops, especially early....
Odell Beckham Jr. Puts Comeback in Jeopardy With Miami Plane Incident
Looking to latch on with a new team after missing the first 12 weeks of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. may have delayed his comeback plans following an incident on Sunday on an American Airlines flight in Miami that was set to depart for Los Angeles.
