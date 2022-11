The 2022 regular season is in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats as it used a 26-13 win over arch-rival Louisville to secure a 7-5 season. While the 7-5 record fell short of lofty expectations set preseason when Kentucky was projected to finish second in the SEC East during SEC Media Days and had the third highest odds to win the conference only behind Alabama and Georgia, there are some positives that came out of the 2022 campaign in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO