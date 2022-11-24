ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WTOP

Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland’s 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTOP

Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Smart laughs when he thinks about how far Jaylen Brown has come since he was a rookie. There were moments during that 2016 season when he remembers a 19-year-old Brown at times recklessly driving 1-on-5 and throwing up wild shots at the rim. “His excuse...
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

Titans need to tweak offense to ease load on Henry, defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must work through some offensive issues to relieve the pressure on both two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and one of the league’s stingiest defenses. A team that has been one of the NFL’s best under coach Mike Vrabel scoring touchdowns...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTOP

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Kalamazoo at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m. Kansas City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m. Thursday’s Games. Kalamazoo...
KANSAS STATE
WTOP

Allen’s hot start helps Bucks defeat Mavericks 124-115

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen’s sizzling start for Milwaukee meant the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t stop their recent cold spell. Allen went 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the game’s first 17 1/2 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in a 124-115 victory Sunday night that sent the Mavericks to their fourth straight loss.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WTOP

Monday’s Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Mike McCarthy bullpen coach, Marcus Jensen quality control coach, Mike Aldrete first base coach, Eric Martins third base coach, Darren Bush bench coach, Brad LaRosa and Elliot Diehl assistant athletic trainers. BASKETBALL. National Basketball Association. PHOENIX SUNS — Named James Jones president of basketball operations...
COLORADO STATE
WTOP

Sports on TV for Tuesday, November 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Maryland at Louisville. ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Penn St. at Clemson. ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Syracuse at Illinois. 8:30 p.m. FS1 — Baylor at Marquette. 9 p.m. ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Georgia Tech at...
GEORGIA STATE

