ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha police investigate Sunday stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening. Officers were called to a “nature unknown” call at 5:42 p.m. When they arrived at 51st and Ames streets, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed more than one time. She was taken to...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

First Measurable Snow Possible Tuesday

The wind backs off some overnight as our next cold front slowly starts to push southeast through the region. Northeast Nebraska will likely already be seeing a wintry mix of rain, snow, and a few pockets of freezing rain for the Tuesday morning commute. Omaha likely starts Tuesday in the mid 30s as some light rain starts to move in. While we should just see some wet roads in Omaha, if the cold front arrives faster than expected, things could freeze up faster.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen driver was taken into custody after a short pursuit. It happened Thanksgiving afternoon. State troopers caught up with the driver at 168th and Western after a pursuit. Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the Omaha metro. A dose a winter weather will likely bring very unpleasant conditions with strong winds, dropping temperatures, and some light accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the morning on Tuesday may actually be on the mild side,...
OMAHA, NE
KCJJ

Nebraska man facing several charges from alleged Friday night assault

A Nebraska man faces several charges stemming from a Friday night incident during which he reportedly assaulted a man who he thought had his friend’s cellphone. According to the arrest reports, 41-year-old Timothy Maguire of Omaha was tracking a cellphone that belonged to a friend and discovered its location to be on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in Iowa City just after 8pm. Maguire approached a man sitting in his vehicle and accused him of stealing the phone. He then allegedly reached into the vehicle and punched the man multiple times in the head and stomach. Then, according to the victim, Maguire pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him, accusing him of stealing the phone. The man told police that he thought he was about to die, and suffered pain and swelling to his head and stomach as a result of the assault.
IOWA CITY, IA
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together for fun times and lots of food. At the same time, it can become difficult to maintain waistlines during this when surrounded by amazing holiday food and treats. Learn more from the Nebraska Safety Council here: https://tinyurl.com/healthy-holiday-eating.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska

Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Online date ends in gunfire and robbery

An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Gerald Peck, 62, of Atlantic, Iowa

Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30 (Prior to Service) 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will take place at a...
ATLANTIC, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy