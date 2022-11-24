ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Southwest Florida football teams vying for regional titles

By Adam Fisher
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

Football fans in Southwest Florida could witness one of the biggest nights in local history on Friday.

Four teams in Collier and Lee counties remain alive in the FHSAA high school football playoffs. They're playing in three separate regional final games (one is an all-area showdown), meaning Southwest Florida could crown three regional champs.

That would tie a record for most local teams to advance to the state semifinals. Back in 2012 three programs, all from Collier County, won regional titles -- Naples, First Baptist and Immokalee.

Two of them can do it again this year. Both Naples and First Baptist are No. 1 seeds in their respective regions. So is Bishop Verot, which hasn't been this far in decades.

Here are the regional final games, and what to watch for in each of them, in Southwest Florida on Friday.

CLASS 3S-REGION 4

(2) Dunbar at (1) Naples: These teams have been the best in their respective counties in recent years. Dunbar, located in Fort Myers, has won 21 straight games against fellow Lee County foes. Naples is 45-1 against teams from its Collier County in the past six seasons. This year the host Golden Eagles are 9-2, and their only losses are to teams ranked in the state Top 25. Naples averages 322.6 rushing yards per game behind Power 5 recruits Kendrick Raphael (1,649 yards, 21 touchdowns) and Isaiah Augustave (1,010 yards, 11 touchdowns). Dunbar (9-1) has lost just once, and it was on the road against Valdosta, Georgia, power Lowndes. The Tigers run for 151.6 yards per game and throw for 154.8. Senior quarterback Landon Winterbottom has 1,484 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. Dunbar has never won a regional title, while Naples has won nine (plus two state championships).

CLASS 2S-REGION 4

(2) Frostproof at (1) Bishop Verot: Bishop Verot's offense has been downright scary for opponents. The Vikings average 42 points and 428 yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Carter Smith has passed for 2,665 yards and 27 touchdowns (against just five interceptions), and rushed for 572 yards and 16 touchdowns. Frostproof (10-2) gets it done on the ground, rushing for 231.4 yards per game behind junior Donovan Solomon (1,476 yards). These teams share one common opponent. Bishop Verot lost to First Baptist (Naples) 56-42 in Week 4, while Frostproof lost to the same team 41-0 just three weeks ago. After winning its first district title in 31 years this season, Bishop Verot can win its first regional championship since 1994. Frostproof last won a regional title in 2008.

CLASS 1S-REGION 4

(3) Moore Haven at (1) First Baptist: First Baptist (7-2) has been on a hot streak since an Oct. 14 loss to Pahokee, which came after the Lions missed three weeks due to Hurricane Ian. Since then FBA has won four straight by a combined score of 160-13. Sophomore QB Ethan Crossan has 1,491 passing yards and 20 touchdowns (just three interceptions) in only seven games. Moore Haven has won six of its past seven games, with the only loss to Class 4S playoff team Gulf Coast (Naples). The Terriers stunned No. 1 seed and previously-unbeaten Evangelical Christian 45-13 on the road last week. First Baptist seniors will be out for revenge for 2019, when the Lions were 10-0 but lost 50-29 to Moore Haven in the first round of the playoffs.

Regional Finals

Friday, Nov. 25

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Class 3S-Region 4

(2) Dunbar at (1) Naples

Class 2S-Region 4

(2) Frostproof at (1) Bishop Verot

Class 1S-Region 4

(3) Moore Haven at (1) First Baptist

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

