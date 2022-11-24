ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Here are some tips to properly dispose of scraps from Thanksgiving dinner

By Nick Starling
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zi6kW_0jLu1GIN00

Tips to properly dispose of scraps from Thanksgiving dinner 01:59

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Thanksgiving brings together family and friends for those savory foods at the dinner table but afterwards—make sure to properly dispose of those leftovers you don't want to keep otherwise you may have to fork up a lot of money to call in a plumber.

"We are swamped this time of year," said Jay King, Master Plumbing at Tribeca Pluming.

That's because he'll be called to clear up clogged drains around the clock.

"We try to get to as many calls as we can as quickly as possible," added King.

To avoid calling the plumber, King said to dispose of your foods in the trash instead of the garbage disposal.

"The garbage disposal isn't a trash can," added King.

Also, don't pour your grease or oil down the drain either, "Once that grease hits cold water in the sewer pipes it will solidify."

CBS 11 News also reached out to One Source Pluming for some added tips.

  • Keep the disinfectant wipes away and dispose in the trashcan
  • Foods such as macaroni can swell up in the pipes so to make sure to throw that food in the trash
  • Encourage homeowners to have maintenance yearly on their drains with hydro-jetting to prevent any unforeseen stoppages in the future.

If you don't know what to do with that grease, you can safely take it to the Environmental Collection Center in Fort Worth at 6400 Bridge Street where they can turn your grease into biodiesel. It's run by the city's code compliance department.

"Contractor comes picks it up and ends up being filtered and then turned into biodiesel so it's a popular commodity for that these days," said Mary Gugliuzza, spokesperson with the Fort Worth Water Department.

Gugliuzza also reminds residents there's oil and grease in salad dressing so make sure to wipe your bowls and dishes as well.

Another tip, if you don't believe the clog is your fault—call the city first.

"We will go out and make sure the stop isn't on our line because it can be an accumulates from multiple homes and our lines and we'll make sure the stop isn't on our lines before they have the expense of calling out the plumber," added Gugliuzza.

If you live in Fort Worth, you can call 817-392-4477, or use the MyFW app where they can respond 24/7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

A North Texas nonprofit is making sure victims of abuse get gifts this holiday season

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ahead of Giving Tuesday, North Texas nonprofits that serve the metroplex's most vulnerable children say they need your support now more than ever. The Dallas Children's Advocacy Center is working to make sure more than 2,000 kids who have been victims of abuse can celebrate the holidays this year, with multiple gifts each. "The relief, I've had parents cry in front of me before," said Lexi Allman with DCAC. "These parents have already had to have so many challenging conversations with their kids. If we can take away that one, so they don't have to say Christmas or Hannukah...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Experts say now's the time to start planning your holiday budget

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The tallest indoor Christmas tree in the country is finally lit, and children are playing in the snow again at Galleria Dallas, which means only one thing – it's Black Friday. North Texans are already busy looking for the best deals on those holiday gifts. "It's definitely the time to get organized, we're a month out exactly from Christmas," said Rebecca Gramuglia. Rebecca Gramuglia is a consumer expert for topcashback.com, a money saving website.  She says now's the time to make a game plan so you don't spend too much this holiday season. "If you haven't already started your holiday shopping, it's...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas teen with congenital heart disease makes wish that'll last a lifetime

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a teenaged boy from Farmers Branch now has a garden to grow alongside with.Thirteen-year-old Timmy Meeker has congenital heart disease and just recently received his wish—a backyard garden full of plants, flowers, fruits, and vegetables.His life in many ways mirrors his new garden, as he's been given the opportunity to survive and thrive thanks to the love and nourishment of his parents who adopted him from South Korea when he was a baby.Meeker is one of six children, five of who are adopted. His parents knew that in order to have what resembled a normal life, Meeker would need to have a major surgery at the age of three.At some point, Meeker will need another surgery. But in the meantime, he wants to encourage other young kids battling adversity to not give up and continue to dream. 
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
CBS DFW

Live in Dallas? Your trash pickup day might change

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're a Dallas resident, your trash pickup day is likely about to change. The City of Dallas Sanitation Department says it was time for a re-route of garbage and recycling collections - in part, because of the city's rapid growth. While trash and recycling pickup will still occur on the same day, the day of the week will change for many. The city said sanitation crews will shift from a 4-day to a 5-day collection schedule, adding Wednesdays as a pickup day. They said that will streamline the pickup process, optimize the use of equipment, and improve the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Holiday season in full swing as Christmas events kick off across North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday fun continues tonight and through the weekend. Christmas celebrations and light displays across North Texas are opening for the season. The Fort Worth Stockyards expects about 30,000 visitors Friday to mark the start of the holiday season. Cowboy Santa made his grand entrance earlier in the day and will light the 40-foot tree at 6 p.m. during a special ceremony. "We're officially kicking off our Christmas celebration," said Ethan Cartwright with the Stockyards Heritage Development. The first annual Stockyards Rodeo Rink, a 4,000+ sq. ft. professional ice skating rink, will take over the lawn...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Parents of Melissa Highsmith want answers from Fort Worth police

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a moment the Highsmith family never thought would come, but never stopped hoping would happen – the moment Melissa Highsmith hugged her family again 51 years after she was abducted as a baby."My heart is full and bursting with so much emotion and I'm just really, really, really happy," said Melissa Highsmith.Melissa Highsmith was only 22-months-old when her mother says she was kidnapped by a babysitter in Fort Worth.   "I guess I gave up, I mean after 51 years you don't ever expect to see a child again," said Alta Apantenco, Melissa's mother.For decades,...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Traveling Thanksgiving week? Plan ahead so you don't miss dinner

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - For those of you joining the expected 54 million Americans traveling this week for Thanksgiving, plan ahead for long lines and possible delays.Dallas Love Field airport anticipates 15,000 to 20,000 passengers to pass through this week up until Thanksgiving, which is expected to be their slowest day. Airport officials advise arriving early and consider getting a ride to the airport from family or friends, using public transit, or using a rideshare app. Anything to avoid airport parking. "Right now our garage capacities have not been reached were very thankful for that but right now were looking at 60 to 65% capacity in our garages," said said Lauren Rounds, external communications and marketing manager for Dallas Love Field.But for those who must drive to the airport, checking parking garage capacity is just a few clicks away online. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shopping for Black Friday deals continues to change

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "I liked to get the deals, most of the time you could even if you did have to wait a couple of hours in line."Stores stopped doing that during COVID-19 and this year, the big box retailers still aren't opening on Thanksgiving night.Vick said, "I do not miss that."Dr. Venky Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas A&M University, said big box retailers and some department stores aren't opening on Thanksgiving because they've expanded online sales and their employees want to spend the holidays with their families."They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard-to-find labor...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Grapevine Santa Cops programs in desperate need of donations

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) - Grapevine Police Department's Santa Cops program, which helps struggling families put gifts under the tree, is short thousands of toys. "Stepping into the room and seeing that it's really empty, it does give you that little pinch in the heart like ooh, what happened?" said Damaris Fernandez, a former Santa Cops recipient who now volunteers to help wrap the gifts. Typically, 90% of the toys come from an annual baseball tournament, but this year the event was rained out. Now, the Santa Cops warehouse is nearly empty. The police department is hosting a drive-thru toy drive at the Grapevine Public...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Significant rain is in the Thanksgiving forecast

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Significant rain is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning. Get out and enjoy today. It'll get close to 60°F this afternoon as the sun comes out, the warmest day since last Thursday.Looking back in our 123-year weather history at those four days from Nov. 18 – Nov. 21, that was the coldest run of weather on those dates since the 70s and 5th coldest ever. So, yeah, at least it is warmer today. But here we are at the 48 hour countdown to Thanksgiving and several rounds of rain are expected.The rain chances start tomorrow morning, mostly...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect of Fort Worth shooting fled scene, victim in critical condition

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect of a Fort Worth shooting remains at-large Monday night.MedStar, Fort Worth police and Fort Worth fire responded to a report of a person being wounded in a shooting just before 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hunter's Trail and Fox Run Drive. At the scene, police found a man with several gunshot wounds. Police said the incident began over the purchase of an item between the victim and suspect. A disagreement led to physical violence, with the suspect getting out a gun and shooting it several times, striking the victim. The suspect then fled the scene and is not in police custody as of Monday night.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Woman in Fort Worth shot at outside her home, no suspect in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was hit by gunfire Wednesday night while walking to her car. Fort Worth police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m., when they received a report of a person getting shot at a private residence in the 3500 block of South Littlejohn Lane. The victim had taken herself to the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth, seeking medical treatment. When police arrived at the medical center, the woman said she was walking from her residence to her vehicle when she heard a firearm being discharged several times nearby. She suffered a single gunshot wound to her lower back and had a grazing wound to her lower back. Police said there was also a firearm projectile on the victims clothing. The woman said she did not see where the gunfire came from. There is no suspect in custody. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

'Hardworking and loyal,' mourners describe Grand Prairie Officer Brandon Tsai

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of North Texas police officers came together Monday to honor the life of one of their brothers in blue who was killed in the line of duty. Grand Prairie police officer Brandon Tsai died last week after he crashed his police cruiser during a chase with a driver who had a fake temporary license plate. During his funeral service at Gateway Church, his family and fellow officers described Tsai as hardworking, loyal and funny. They said he loved camping and sports cars and knew all the best restaurants in Grand Prairie. "I have and always will be proud...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Double trouble: Two male giraffes born at Fort Worth Zoo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One baby giraffe would be exciting enough, but the Fort Worth Zoo is feeling extra thankful this year.The zoo announced that not one, but two baby male reticulated giraffes were born within the last month. With the birth of Bruno the western lowland gorilla earlier this month and Asian elephant Brazos in Oct. of last year, the two baby giraffes are doubling the zoo's baby boy count.The older of the two calves, Sherlock, was born on Oct. 26, 2022. Just a few weeks later, on Nov. 6, 2022, his trusty sidekick Watson was born. For giraffes, both baby boys are relatively small; Sherlock is 5'10" and weighs 171 lbs, and Watson is 6'3". Zookeepers said they can't get a weight for Watson yet - he's sticking closely to his mother's side for now.Sherlock and Watson are the second and third baby giraffes, resprectively, to be born at the Fort Worth zoo this year. A baby girl, Pele was born this June.Once they're all grown up, giraffes can weigh over a ton. Their necks alone can reach up to 7' long.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."Earlier this month, the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Local police step up patrols to prevent drunk driving

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As we all prepare to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, local law enforcement is stepping up patrols to prevent drunk driving.According to TXDOT, in 2021 nearly a quarter of all fatal traffic crashes during the holiday season involved drunk driving.  Now local officials want you to be aware of the dangers of driving while intoxicated. "The devastation is unbelievable, the grief never ends," said Suzanne Beatty.Beatty knows the dangers of drunk driving all too well. Her daughter Carly, a sophomore at Texas A&M, was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver. Now she's hoping...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Aaron Dean defense attorney & former Fort Worth Councilman Jim Lane dies at 79

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth leaders are remembering Aaron Dean defense attorney Jim Lane after reports about his death surfaced on Sunday.Reports of Lane's death come a day before jury selection is set to begin in Dean's trial for the 2019 murder of Atatiana Jefferson. Lane was a former Fort Worth City Councilman who unsuccessfully ran for mayor. He was elected to the board of the Tarrant Regional Water District in 2006 and was elected to serve as secretary from 2019 through next year.Current Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker called Lane a "trailblazer" who served the city for decades.Texas House Rep. Charlie Geren said in a tweet that Fort Worth "will miss [Lane]."Outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said Lane's legacy as a "public servant who left Fort Worth and Tarrant County better than he found it."
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Wife of Texas man killed by police in Arizona settles wrongful death suit

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The widow of an unarmed Texas man fatally shot by police outside his suburban Phoenix hotel room in 2016 has agreed to settle her wrongful death lawsuit.A notice of settlement filed Tuesday in federal court in Arizona shows that Laney Sweet, the wife of Daniel Shaver, and her two children will receive $8 million from the city of Mesa.A probate court has approved the settlement's terms and appointed a temporary conservator.In exchange, all of Sweet's legal claims will be dismissed with prejudice.In a statement released by her attorneys, Sweet acknowledged the settlement will help her family financially. But...
MESA, AZ
CBS DFW

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing. 
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
163K+
Followers
24K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy