Akron, OH

Baker scores 20 as Nevada defeats Akron 62-58

The Associated Press
5 days ago
 5 days ago

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Will Baker scored 20 points as Nevada beat Akron 62-58 on Wednesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Baker added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-1). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Tavari Johnson finished with 21 points, four assists and two steals for the Zips (3-3). Akron also got 11 points from Xavier Castaneda. Enrique Freeman finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Houston reaches No. 1 in AP poll for first time since 1983

Make some room, Phi Slama Jama. Another Houston team has reached the top of men’s college basketball. Nearly four decades after Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon took the Cougars to No. 1, the latest bunch led by Marcus Sasser and star freshman Jarace Walker took over the top spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from the national media panel, easily outdistancing second-place Texas and third-place Virginia.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Christon scores 15, Grambling downs Dartmouth 73-49

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Christon’s 15 points helped Grambling defeat Dartmouth 73-49 on Monday night. Christon added seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Virshon Cotton scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Carte’Are Gordon shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds. Ryan Cornish led the way for the Big Green (2-5) with 13 points. ___
GRAMBLING, LA
The Associated Press

No. 9 Washington has major interest in Pac-12 title game

SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires on Friday night in Las Vegas between No. 4 Southern California and No. 12 Utah. A win by the Trojans could end up landing Washington a trip to the Rose Bowl in DeBoer’s first season in charge. “We’ve become very selfish the last few weeks, haven’t we?” DeBoer joked on Monday. USC could be headed to the College Football Playoff with a win. That would open up the Rose Bowl to select a team of their choosing from the Pac-12 to replace the Trojans.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Big Ten fines MSU $100K, reprimands Mich for tunnel melee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Big Ten has disciplined Michigan State and Michigan for their roles in stadium tunnel altercations that led to seven Spartans being charged with crimes. The conference announced Monday that it is fining Michigan State $100,000 for its football players “hitting, kicking or using of their helmet” to hit Michigan players and suspending cornerback Khary Crump, who is facing a felony charge, for the first eight games of next season. The Big Ten is also reprimanding Michigan for not providing adequate protection for both teams as they left the playing surface. “The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, who attended the game a month ago and has a son, Powers Warren, who is a walk-on tight end for the Spartans. “Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday’s game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being restrained and led away by what appears to be two Oregon staff members. “We are aware of a postgame exchange involving a member of our football team and a fan and are working to gather more information,” the Oregon athletic department said in a statement. Oregon State came back from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the rival Ducks 38-34. The loss cost Oregon a spot in the Pac-12 championship game.
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Auburn hires Liberty's Hugh Freeze, who's coming back to SEC

Auburn is bringing Hugh Freeze back to the Southeastern Conference as head coach of the Tigers, more than five years after his resignation from SEC West rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals. Auburn athletic director John Cohen announced on Monday the hiring of Freeze, who spent the last four seasons as coach at Liberty. “After a thoughtful, thorough and well-vetted search, we ended where we started, with Hugh Freeze,” Cohen said in a statement. “Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit. Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.” Cohen was hired Oct. 31, the same day Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin after he went 9-12 in less than two seasons at a proud program that has fallen on hard times.
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

Purdue opens Big Ten title preparations without starting QB

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned home with his family following last weekend’s victory at Indiana. He still hasn’t returned to campus. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O’Connell’s oldest brother, Sean. “He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,” coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O’Connell’s performance two days earlier. “Of course, he’s got things he has to deal with this week, but we’ll be there to support him and whenever we get him back to work, we look forward to that.” O’Connell announced his brother had died in a statement posted Sunday on Twitter. The cause of death has not been revealed.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

Deion Sanders says report of job offer from Colorado is true

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders said Monday that a report stating Colorado has offered him its head coaching job is true and he has also received interest from other schools. The Jackson State coach didn’t say whether he’s considering any of the opportunities, including trying to turn around the Buffaloes’ beleaguered program. Sanders didn’t specify in a teleconference for the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game participants who else has reached out besides Colorado, saying, “I’m not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they’re not the only ones.” The university hasn’t commented on any candidates to replace Karl Dorrell, who was dismissed in October. Interim coach Mike Sanford finished out the Buffaloes’ 1-11 season.
BOULDER, CO
The Associated Press

Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
AMES, IA
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods withdraws from his tournament with foot injury

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods was out before he was officially back, withdrawing Monday from his Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Hero World Challenge was to be the start of a December in golf ruled by Woods, who also has a made-for-television match next weekend, followed by the PNC Championship with his 13-year-old son on Dec. 17-18.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Klay Thompson stays patient searching for his shot, the Golden State Warriors’ offense starts humming along like days of old. The snappy ball movement matters for the defending champions as they still strive to find defensive consistency. “It’s been fun to watch,” coach Steve Kerr said. “... “I loved Klay’s game tonight.” Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Commanders run game lets Heinicke be himself and win games

When the subject of Taylor Heinicke ’s quarterback play came up after the latest Washington Commanders win, coach Ron Rivera summed it up pretty succinctly. “Taylor,” Rivera said with a chuckle. “I mean, it’s what we’re expecting: make some plays, do a couple things that, you know — ugh. But then come around and make that play that’s going to ignite things.” Heinicke was his normal self in making some great passes and throwing an inexplicable interception in a 19-13 victory against Atlanta on Sunday. It’s a winning recipe for Washington because of the one-two running back punch of...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

