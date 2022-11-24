MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — Two locally owned restaurants in Minot have closed unexpectedly. Elevation and High Third are both owned by the same person, and both businesses closed this month. The Minot Country Club sent an email to members on November 4th stating Elevation is officially closed, and country club management is trying to figure out a long-term solution for the 2023 golf season.

MINOT, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO