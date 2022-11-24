ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot Rifle and Pistol Club host annual fall gun show

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Vendors from around the country have come to North Dakota for an event that brings in thousands of people. The Minot Rifle and Pistol Club is hosting their 42 annual fall gun show, over 100 vendors from 5 states have made their way to Minot.
Two Minot businesses see unexpected closure

MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — Two locally owned restaurants in Minot have closed unexpectedly. Elevation and High Third are both owned by the same person, and both businesses closed this month. The Minot Country Club sent an email to members on November 4th stating Elevation is officially closed, and country club management is trying to figure out a long-term solution for the 2023 golf season.
