CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has put out a report regarding a series of vehicle burglaries and property damage at the Life Care Center of Cheyenne. An owner of a Nissan Versa was parked in the lot next to the main building at 1330 Prairie Ave. and returned later to find damage to the vehicle’s front passenger door.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO