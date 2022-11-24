ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/23/22–11/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne police looking to identify suspect in string of vehicle burglaries

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has put out a report regarding a series of vehicle burglaries and property damage at the Life Care Center of Cheyenne. An owner of a Nissan Versa was parked in the lot next to the main building at 1330 Prairie Ave. and returned later to find damage to the vehicle’s front passenger door.
CHEYENNE, WY
Weekly arrest report (11/18/22–11/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Laramie County Teen

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a Laramie County teenager who has been missing since November 15. The Wyoming Missing Persons website, which is operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] includes the following listing for Christian Jenkins:. Missing Person,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Gun Among Items Stolen in String of Car Break-Ins in Pine Bluffs

The Pine Bluffs Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred during the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. According to a department Facebook post, vehicles on Blair Street, Maple Street, Chestnut Street, and Walnut Street were broken into between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. "The victim's vehicles...
PINE BLUFFS, WY
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
CASPER, WY
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/21/22–11/27/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne to see snow Monday and Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a slight chance of snow in Cheyenne today, but that probability will grow to a near certainty in the coming days, with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne forecasting snowfall on Monday and Tuesday. Today, Nov. 27, the NWS in Cheyenne reports a slight...
CHEYENNE, WY
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Meals On Wheels Van Broken Into

That's according to a post on the organization's Facebook page:
CHEYENNE, WY
Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming

November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015...
CHEYENNE, WY
