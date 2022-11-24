ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Star Avon offensive lineman Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan

AVON, Ohio — Maybe the win over Ohio State was all the convincing Luke Hamilton needed. Regardless, the star offensive lineman from Avon has decided where he will continue his football career. On Sunday, Hamilton officially announced he is "1000% Committed" to play for Jim Harbaugh at the University...
AVON, OH
WKYC

Akron firefighter hurt in early morning house fire

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left a family displaced and one firefighter injured, the department confirmed in a press release. It was just before 3:30 a.m. on Dodge Avenue when crews were called to the scene of the house fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic, the release said.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania backyard

CLEVELAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Cleveland man after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday. Anthony M. Kennedy is currently charged with aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor, who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head. While the warrant was issued on Saturday, Cleveland police confirm Kennedy is not currently in custody.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Gas prices fall again: Down another 14 cents in Cleveland, 13 cents in Akron

CLEVELAND — Drivers are getting even more relief at the pump as gas prices have dropped once again throughout Northeast Ohio. In Cleveland, gas prices have fallen 14.5 cents within the last week, bringing the city’s average to $3.36 per gallon. For context, GasBuddy says these prices are 30.3 cents cheaper than one month ago and 12.9 cents higher than a year ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick facing murder charge

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted the man accused of the hit-and-run incident that killed Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick earlier this month. According to a release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, 40-year-old Leander Bissell faces charges including murder, felonious assault, and aggravated vehicular homicide for the incident on I-90 eastbound near Martin Luther King Blvd. on November 19.
CLEVELAND, OH

