Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
WKYC
Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick to be laid to rest: How to watch funeral service
Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick will be laid to rest on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. 3News will livestream the funeral on YouTube and WKYC+
WKYC
Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes at The Chalet in Strongsville now open
Reservations are required to go tobogganing at The Chalet. You can book your times now for tobogganing on November 26-27 and December 2-11.
WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
WKYC
Moment of silence held for Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick before Cleveland Browns game
'My dad was everything good in this world,' recalled Regan Tetrick. 'He was strong yet gentle, and carried himself with confidence but also humility.'
'Leave now! Get away from my property!' Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House in Cleveland seen yelling at film's actor Yano Anaya amid property sale
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Nov. 19, 2022. A confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film's actors is gaining national attention. "Leave now! Get away...
WKYC
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick laid to rest: Remembering a hero
'My dad was everything good in this world,' recalled Reegan Tetrick. 'He was strong yet gentle, and carried himself with confidence but also humility.'
WKYC
Cleveland Heights record store closing its doors on December 31
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Record Revolution on Coventry Road has been a staple to the Northeast Ohio music community for years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After 55 years of business, Record Revolution has...
Community gathers for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick's funeral service
CLEVELAND — Family, firefighters and community members gathered to honor the life of a hero, fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday morning. Tetrick served in the Cleveland Division of Fire for over 27 years. He spent most of his career assigned to Cleveland Fire...
WKYC
Checking on post-Thanksgiving travel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
It's a busy travel day as millions return home after Thanksgiving. Here's a check on travel conditions at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
WKYC
Cleveland weather forecast: Get ready for a Sunday soaker!
We'll have a beautiful Saturday. A true soaker is expected Sunday.
Star Avon offensive lineman Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan
AVON, Ohio — Maybe the win over Ohio State was all the convincing Luke Hamilton needed. Regardless, the star offensive lineman from Avon has decided where he will continue his football career. On Sunday, Hamilton officially announced he is "1000% Committed" to play for Jim Harbaugh at the University...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
Akron firefighter hurt in early morning house fire
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left a family displaced and one firefighter injured, the department confirmed in a press release. It was just before 3:30 a.m. on Dodge Avenue when crews were called to the scene of the house fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic, the release said.
Missing 23-year-old Cleveland woman found dead with gunshot wound in Pittsburgh backyard
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A 23-year-old missing Cleveland woman was found dead in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's...
Fired CEO Akram Boutros files lawsuit against MetroHealth Board of Trustees
CLEVELAND — As expected, recently fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros has filed a lawsuit against his former employers, specifically MetroHealth's Board of Trustees and its chair, Vanessa Whiting. The move comes after Boutros was terminated last week amid allegations of misappropriation of funds. Here is the statement in...
Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania backyard
CLEVELAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Cleveland man after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday. Anthony M. Kennedy is currently charged with aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor, who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head. While the warrant was issued on Saturday, Cleveland police confirm Kennedy is not currently in custody.
Gas prices fall again: Down another 14 cents in Cleveland, 13 cents in Akron
CLEVELAND — Drivers are getting even more relief at the pump as gas prices have dropped once again throughout Northeast Ohio. In Cleveland, gas prices have fallen 14.5 cents within the last week, bringing the city’s average to $3.36 per gallon. For context, GasBuddy says these prices are 30.3 cents cheaper than one month ago and 12.9 cents higher than a year ago.
Hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick facing murder charge
CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted the man accused of the hit-and-run incident that killed Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick earlier this month. According to a release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, 40-year-old Leander Bissell faces charges including murder, felonious assault, and aggravated vehicular homicide for the incident on I-90 eastbound near Martin Luther King Blvd. on November 19.
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Stark County Sheriff's Office shows off dog up for adoption
The Stark County Sheriff's Department joined 3News to bring in Ed, a dog that is looking to find a new home. Ed is a stray dog that is ready for adoption.
