Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown
HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii’s governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii’s unemployment rate soared to 22.4%.
KEYT
Kentucky AG avoids talk of more exceptions to abortion ban
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is standing firm in his support for the state’s near-total abortion ban. The Republican on Monday refrained from commenting on whether he’d support adding exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Cameron is among the Republicans running for governor next year. He says he supports the Republican-led legislature in passing the state’s trigger law that prohibited nearly all abortions. Approved in 2019, the measure took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. The law carved out narrow exceptions to save a pregnant woman’s life or to prevent disabling injury.
KEYT
Georgia runoff: Early voting for Warnock-Walker round 2
ATLANTA (AP) — Early in-person voting for the nation’s last U.S. Senate seat is underway statewide in Georgia. In a runoff election, Sen. Raphael Warnock and the Democrats are looking to get a jump on challenger Herschel Walker as Republicans put less emphasis on advance voting. After winning a state lawsuit to allow Saturday voting after the Thanksgiving holiday, Warnock spent the weekend urging his supporters not to wait until the Dec. 6 runoff. Warnock concentrated his efforts Sunday among Black communities in metro Atlanta. About 200,000 ballots had been cast by the end of the weekend, with at least 250,000 more projected Monday by state elections officials. Early voting continues through Friday.
KEYT
The Righting deciphers conservative media for outsiders
NEW YORK (AP) — When many corners of the conservative media ecosystem turned on Donald Trump following his announcement of a 2024 presidential candidacy, Howard Polskin was one of the first to notice — and be surprised. A longtime New York media figure, Polskin has developed The Righting, a website and newsletter that tries to keep people who are not regular followers up-to-date on what is happening in the sprawling conservative media. The left-leaning Polskin started the tracking shortly after Donald Trump was elected president, as a way of understanding why his fellow Americans voted the way they did. At this point, he says it’s a brand in search of a business.
KEYT
Officials: Oxford Schools never implemented safety policy
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Two former school board officials say policies and procedures that could have prevented a mass shooting that left four students dead at a Michigan high school last year were approved earlier but never implemented. Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey told reporters Monday that a threat assessment policy had been adopted by the district in 2004 and was later updated. Bailey says he learned about the policy in August and that it never was put into practice in Oxford school buildings prior to Nov. 30, 2021. Wednesday will mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School that also wounded six other students and a teacher.
KEYT
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
Comments / 0