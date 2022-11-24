One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Indio Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road.

Cal Fire confirmed one person was extricated from the vehicle. The patient suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There were no further details available on the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

The post One injured after crash on Dillon Road in Indio appeared first on KESQ .