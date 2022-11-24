ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FanSided

Packers vs. Bears prediction and odds for Week 13

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 13 as slight favorites against the Chicago Bears. It has been a rough season for both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. With playoff hopes effectively over, this could be a game that goes a long way to determining the draft order. Early...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Buccaneers coaches impossibly bad at using Tom Brady

A high school coach should be able to win football games with a roster this talented alongside Tom Brady. How the Bucs are this bad with the GOAT seems impossible to come to terms with. The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL with Tom Brady at...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

“Football guys” are killing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“Football guys” started as a phrase of endearment, but it is turning into something that has a negative connotation as seen with teams like the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are dying before our eyes because the coaching staff, a group of people that have their ways set in an era of the game that doesn’t exist anymore, are unable to adapt to the modern game of football.
TAMPA, FL
The Denver Gazette

Nathaniel Hackett not focused on his future with Broncos: 'Nobody is as frustrated as I am'

ENGLEWOOD — Nathaniel Hackett knows he’s failed to reach expectations in his first year as the Broncos head coach. Hackett has been heavily criticized this season, as the Broncos sit at 3-8 and essentially eliminated from playoff contention. Things haven’t gone to plan, especially on offense, which is supposed to be Hackett’s area of expertise. And many in Broncos Country called for Hackett to be fired after another embarrassing loss Sunday in Carolina. ...
DENVER, CO
