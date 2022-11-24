ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk's Twitter, Creator Economy, and The Importance of Citizen Journalism

Elon Musk has been creating polarizing headlines since his Twitter acquisition. From the abrupt layoffs to the promotion of citizen journalism, the platform is currently undergoing a major, public overhaul that the entire world is equally enjoying and stressing about. On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined...
'Twitter faces irreparable harm' due to Musk's actions, per lawsuit

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “the damage is done”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. X. Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief. 144. Because of defendants’ breaches and the uncertainty they have...
Updating a .NET MAUI Canvas with Messaging events

Since I was about 10 years old I have been addicted to code. I always want to try new things. Professionally I work on MAUI apps as a software architect. The kind of architect that cannot resist to code. And so I started building emulators. Intro. Recently I found out...
Is Your Messaging Truly Anonymous?

Photo by __[Chris Yang](https://unsplash.com/@chrisyangchrisfilm?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText)__ on __[Unsplash](https://unsplash.com/s/photos/anonymous-messaging?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText)__. Journalists, environmental activists, citizens of oppressive governments, and political opposition leaders. What do all of these have in common? They all face real danger by expressing their opinions. Over the past year, we’ve seen a crisis hitting freedom of speech. With most social networks...
The Top 5 Reasons to Back up Exchange Online

COVID-19 caused a rapid shift toward remote work and, thus, fueled the rise in adoption of Microsoft Office 365 services, including Exchange Online. While a growing number of users are choosing Exchange Online, the native data protection tools may be insufficient to ensure data protection and compliance retention. And this is where Exchange Online backups come into play.
Small Puddle of Freedom

Free as in Freedom, by Sam Williams, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SMALL PUDDLE OF FREEDOM. Ask anyone who's spent more than a minute in Richard Stallman's presence, and you'll get the same recollection: forget the long hair. Forget the quirky demeanor. The first thing you notice is the gaze. One look into Stallman's green eyes, and you know you're in the presence of a true believer.
