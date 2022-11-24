Read full article on original website
Musk breached a 'valid and enforceable contract' with Twitter, per lawsuit
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Breach of Contract — Specific Performance & Injunction. 148. Twitter repeats and incorporates by reference the allegations above. 149. The merger agreement is a valid and enforceable contract. 150. Twitter has...
Musk blamed Twitter on employees attrition, while intending to do just that behind close doors
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “behind closed doors”. VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement. C. Twitter did not breach the ordinary course covenant. 132. Having unreasonably withheld...
Musk publicly claimed Twitter's SEC filings inaccurate, while unable to provide evidence in court
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement. B. Twitter’s representations in its SEC filings supply no basis for termination. 131. Nor can defendants show that Twitter has made any representation...
Musk's Twitter, Creator Economy, and The Importance of Citizen Journalism
Elon Musk has been creating polarizing headlines since his Twitter acquisition. From the abrupt layoffs to the promotion of citizen journalism, the platform is currently undergoing a major, public overhaul that the entire world is equally enjoying and stressing about. On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined...
'Twitter faces irreparable harm' due to Musk's actions, per lawsuit
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “the damage is done”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. X. Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief. 144. Because of defendants’ breaches and the uncertainty they have...
Triggered by Babylon Bee's suspension, Talulah Riley urged Musk to buy Twitter to 'fight woke-ism'
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. . This is the March 24, 2022 text convo between Elon Musk and Canadian actress Talulah Riley, his ex wife, from Exhibit H. 2022-03-24: Talulah Riley <> Elon Musk. Talulah Riley: can...
Twitter's final ask to Delaware Court was simple: Musk was at fault; he now had to buy Twitter
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: Spoiler Alert, Musk did lose the lawsuit and had to buy Twitter on Oct 26, 2022. He tweeted “Let that sink in” as he entered the HQ carrying a sink.
'Hello, @SECgov?', 'Chuckmate' tweeted Musk in desperate attempt to back out of Twitter deal
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “desperate attempt”. IX. After purporting to terminate, Musk keeps violating and confirms his earlier violations. 139. After purporting to terminate the deal, Musk...
Musk's defeat was self-inflicted: He breached merger contract with Twitter thus could not terminate
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “self-inflicted wounds”. VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement. D. Having materially breached the merger agreement, defendants are contractually barred from term. 137....
