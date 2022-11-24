ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

wkvi.com

U.S. 30, U.S. 31 Public Input Sessions Scheduled

Public information sessions are scheduled over the next couple of weeks in order for ProPEL U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 study teams to gather comments toward the Planning and Environmental Linkages studies in these corridors. Locally, a public information session for U.S. 30 West is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

South Shore Line hires engineering firm to design new route to South Bend Airport

The South Shore Line's plans for a more direct route to South Bend International Airport have taken another step forward. Currently, trains head slightly past the airport and then circle back to approach the terminal from the east. On Monday, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) board hired engineering firm DLZ for a cost of almost $6 million, to draw up plans for a route straight to the airport's west side.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wglc.net

Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of missing woman

GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived. Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

11/14/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 1000 E. and 850 S.in Culver. A driver reportedly attempted to swerve to miss a deer and went off the road. 11/14/22 The Starke County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist a La Porte County Sheriff’s Department deputy...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
suburbanchicagoland.com

“It’s time,” says McCook top cop Svetich

McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
MCCOOK, IL
WNDU

1 person shot at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

La Porte Santa Parade

Usually, the big man with a white beard and red suit shimmies down the chimney, but later today, he's shimmying down a parade route!. On Saturday, November 26, the La Porte Santa Parade will step off at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET. It's an annual parade that attracts residents and...
LA PORTE, IN
warricknews.com

Appeals court affirms murder convictions in shooting of two Calumet Township teens

The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder convictions of a Gary man who perpetuated the execution-style killing of two teenagers over a missing handgun. Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 38, was convicted in March of two counts of murder, plus a firearm enhancement, and sentenced to 130 years in prison for shooting to death 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and his friend Maxwell Kroll, 17, on Oct. 15, 2020, in the boys' home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township, according to court records.
GARY, IN
The Record North Shore

First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons

Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
WTHR

Valparaiso wins IHSAA Class 5A state football championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Valparaiso won the IHSAA Class 5A state championship Saturday, 35-31 over Whiteland. Valpo (11-3) earned their first state football title since 1975. Whiteland finished the season with a 12-2 record. Valparaiso's Connor McHall received the Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award.
VALPARAISO, IN

