FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wkvi.com
U.S. 30, U.S. 31 Public Input Sessions Scheduled
Public information sessions are scheduled over the next couple of weeks in order for ProPEL U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 study teams to gather comments toward the Planning and Environmental Linkages studies in these corridors. Locally, a public information session for U.S. 30 West is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30...
'PANDEMIC OF VIOLENCE': Lightfoot's record on crime at the forefront of Chicago mayoral election
The Chicago mayoral election features a number of candidates and comes amid a spike in crime as incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot seeks to retain her post leading the city.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line hires engineering firm to design new route to South Bend Airport
The South Shore Line's plans for a more direct route to South Bend International Airport have taken another step forward. Currently, trains head slightly past the airport and then circle back to approach the terminal from the east. On Monday, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) board hired engineering firm DLZ for a cost of almost $6 million, to draw up plans for a route straight to the airport's west side.
wglc.net
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of missing woman
GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived. Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.
WANE-TV
Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/14/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 1000 E. and 850 S.in Culver. A driver reportedly attempted to swerve to miss a deer and went off the road. 11/14/22 The Starke County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist a La Porte County Sheriff’s Department deputy...
Crown Point schools close Monday due to network outage, school district says
Schools in Crown Point, Indiana will be closed Monday after the district experienced a network outage.
Washington Examiner
The latest cause for anti-religious bigotry: Make Justice Barrett recuse herself
Some disaffected members of the organization that ran my high school in South Bend, Indiana, are making a very poor argument to pressure Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from a case involving homosexuality. The case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, pertains to a web developer who refused to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
suburbanchicagoland.com
“It’s time,” says McCook top cop Svetich
McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin loses commitment from top talent in 2023 class following hiring of Luke Fickell
Less than an hour after Luke Fickell was named the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, the team faces the fallout of players like 3-star offensive tackle Christopher Terek. On Sunday, Terek took to his Twitter page to announce his decommitment from Wisconsin and make a hard commitment to Notre Dame.
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
22 WSBT
La Porte Santa Parade
Usually, the big man with a white beard and red suit shimmies down the chimney, but later today, he's shimmying down a parade route!. On Saturday, November 26, the La Porte Santa Parade will step off at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET. It's an annual parade that attracts residents and...
warricknews.com
Appeals court affirms murder convictions in shooting of two Calumet Township teens
The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder convictions of a Gary man who perpetuated the execution-style killing of two teenagers over a missing handgun. Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 38, was convicted in March of two counts of murder, plus a firearm enhancement, and sentenced to 130 years in prison for shooting to death 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and his friend Maxwell Kroll, 17, on Oct. 15, 2020, in the boys' home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township, according to court records.
Northwest Indiana school district cancels classes due to potential internet security breach
The Crown Point Community School Corporation has canceled classes for today because its internet network may have been compromised during an outage last week, Supt. Todd Terrill said in a letter to parents over the weekend.
NIPSCO worker dies while working on substation in Cedar Lake, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in northwest Indiana are investigating a death at a NIPSCO electric substation.A contractor working for Ryan Construction was killed at the Hanover Station in Cedar Lake on Friday morning.Police are investigating what led to the worker's death.
First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons
Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
WTHR
Valparaiso wins IHSAA Class 5A state football championship
INDIANAPOLIS — Valparaiso won the IHSAA Class 5A state championship Saturday, 35-31 over Whiteland. Valpo (11-3) earned their first state football title since 1975. Whiteland finished the season with a 12-2 record. Valparaiso's Connor McHall received the Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award.
