Homeless, but thankful, 1,000 people get annual holiday meal at Father Joe's Villages

Arturo and Natalie Aranda enjoy a turkey lunch at Father Joe's Villages annual Thanksgiving event Wednesday. The couple were among about 1,000 people who dined at the nonprofit. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Young people in their 20s, people in wheelchairs, young women with children and older men with gray beards lined up outside Father Joe's Villages dining hall late Wednesday morning for the nonprofit's annual Thanksgiving meal.

Despite their differences in age, physical condition or living situation, everyone in line at the San Diego homeless service provider seemed to have at least one thing in common. They all said they were thankful for something.

"I'm thankful for the food, and I got shelter," said Yanny Castro, 24, as he finished off a meal of turkey and side dishes in the dining hall. "I'm not going to sleep on the street tonight. It was getting cold."

Castro had been sleeping outside the Central Library for the past three months, but on Wednesday he got a bed in one of Father Joe's shelters.

"I lost a job and I became paranoid," he said about how he became homeless. "I started drinking, but I'm good now."

Cassleannia Swaydis, 20, said she was looking forward to getting on a Greyhound bus that evening and heading home to Kansas City, Missouri, courtesy of the family reunification program run by the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

"I'm thankful for the bus ticket, and just for being alive, and for the man above," said Swaydis, who had spent the past year on the streets of downtown San Diego.

Father Joe's staff members began preparing 80 turkeys on Monday to carve up 2,000 pounds of meat to serve about 1,000 people.

The pandemic has made the annual meal a takeout affair since 2020, but this year 150 residents of Father Joe's shelters were able to sit inside. Hundreds more later picked up their meals in plastic bags at the dining hall doorway.

Hundreds of people line up for a take-out Thanksgiving meal at Father Joe's Villages on Wednesday. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages, said he was touched, but saddened to see the large line.

"The number has been growing," he said. "We have food pantries, and one of them is at our warehouse on E Street, and it's gotten to the point that cars are going way down the block, wrapping around the corner. That's an indication that more people are suffering. They're struggling."

Vargas said he has seen the increase over the past year, and not just at food pantries.

"The health center has had record numbers in the people they're serving," he said. "Which is all good. Don't get me wrong. I love it. It just means we're providing a service that's needed."

Vargas noted that this year's count of homeless people found a 37 percent increase in homeless families, and he said a recent statistic showed 1 in 3 adult San Diegans and 2 in 5 children are facing some level of food insecurity.

Inflation and high rents are contributing factors to the problem, Vargas said.

For Victoria Alejandre, 26, the pandemic also was a factor.

"I've kind of just been struggling to keep a job and get a place," she said about her situation since losing a job during the pandemic. She had been couch surfing with family members but moved into a residential program at Father Joe's Villages three weeks ago.

"I'm grateful for everything, but mostly God," she said. "He always makes a way for me."

Natalie Aranda and her husband, Arturo, have been homeless since she lost her job during the pandemic. She is staying at Father Joe's main East Village campus and he is at the shelter the nonprofit runs in Golden Hall.

"I'm grateful that our housing voucher got approved," Natalie said about recent news that the couple will have a place to live in January.

"I'm thankful for my life, and I have a wonderful and beautiful wife who takes care of me," Arturo said.

Marcos de Lasierra said he is thankful for the meal, for his beautiful family and "That God gave me another day."

But de Lasierra also was frustrated that he had been told he would have to move out of the East Village campus because he is not qualified. As a cook at Rady Shell and the Convention Center, he said he has been told he earns too much to stay in the Father Joe's program, but he also has not been able to find a place with rent he can afford, so he is uncertain what he may do.

Anna MacAllister is homeless and usually stays in Hillcrest where she has a tent, but she came downtown for the meal at the invitation of a friend who is staying at the East Village campus.

"I'm thankful for my health, and I have two wonderful daughters and two granddaughters in Florida," said MacAllister, 45.

"I'm grateful for the friends I've made and the sunshine," she said. "I feel I'm blessed right now."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .