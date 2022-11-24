Read full article on original website
Ex-board members: Ethan Crumbley should've been sent home — but Oxford H.S. ignored policy
The morning Ethan Crumbley drew a picture of a gun and blood on his math homework sheet, and scrawled the words "The thoughts won't stop, help me," he should have been sent home under the Oxford school district's own threat assessment policy — only it was never used and no one was ever trained for it, two whistleblowers allege.
Poor situational awareness? Herschel Walker disses EVs in 'Battery Belt' ahead of Senate runoff
This commentary was written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. The Herschel Walker campaign bus is logging serious miles around Georgia as he stumps for the U.S. Senate, and his travels must be taking him through Bryan County on Interstate 16 frequently. Surely he must have noticed the 2,000-plus acres...
Attorney General Drew Wrigley says that as police chases increase, changes needed in North Dakota sentencing
Nov. 26—GRAND FORKS — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley believes weak sentences are contributing to a rise in police chases, and he says changes are needed to fix it. As a former U.S. attorney and the state's current attorney general, Wrigley has spoken with members of law...
St. Joseph County officer arrested for driving police cruiser while allegedly drunk
SOUTH BEND — A St. Joseph County patrol officer was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly driving a marked police cruiser while intoxicated. Officer Coty Hoffman's vehicle struck a mailbox near the intersection of Hickory Road and Ethel Avenue. His "speech was slowed" at the time of the accident, officials said. Indiana State Police officers were called in to process the scene and arrest Hoffman, 30. He was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.
Canterbury man arrested in connection with armed robbery on Martha's Vineyard
Nov. 27—A Canterbury man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a bank on Martha's Vineyard nearly two weeks ago. Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, three masked men rushed into the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury, Mass. The men were also wearing gloves and had handguns, according to a news release.
Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree
Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.
New Brunswick mom charged in Thanksgiving 2021 crash that killed two kids set for trial
The New Brunswick woman accused of manslaughter and homicide in the Thanksgiving night 2021 wrong-way crash in area of Routes 1 and 130 in North Brunswick in which two boys were killed and three others injured will go on trial next year. Yokauri Batista-Alcantara, 32, the driver and mother of...
Bensalem teen sent Instagram video asking for help after killing teen girl, 13: court documents
Bensalem police have charged a 16-year-old from the township with murder after he allegedly shot a teenage girl at his home, then asked an acquaintance to help him dispose of the body. Joshua "Ash" Cooper, 16, is charged as an adult with homicide, possession of an instrument of a crime...
