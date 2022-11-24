Reports Outline Public Health Study Findings from Beijing Technology and Business University (The impact of public health education on people’s demand for commercial health insurance: Empirical evidence from China): Health and Medicine – Public Health

Read full article on original website
Shandong University of Finance and Economics Researcher Yields New Findings on Geriatrics and Gerontology (The Effect of a Long-Term Care Insurance Program on Subjective Well-Being of Older Adults with a Disability: Quasi-Experimental Evidence …): Aging Research – Geriatrics and Gerontology
-- Fresh data on geriatrics and gerontology are presented in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “China launched its long-term care insurance (LTCI) program for older adults in 2016.”. Financial supporters for this research include. National Natural Science Foundation. of. China.
Recent Findings from Zhongkai University of Agriculture and Engineering Highlight Research in Food Safety (Equilibrium Analysis of Food Safety Liability Insurance and Government Supervision in China): Foodborne Diseases and Conditions – Food Safety
-- Researchers detail new data in food safety. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Food safety liability has required consideration around the world. It is realistic to establish a system of food safety liability insurance.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Young Innovative Talents...
Research Data from Sichuan Agricultural University Update Understanding of Risk Management (Operational Risk Management of Public-Private Partnership Infrastructure Projects: A Bibliometric Literature Review): Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting out of Dujiangyan, People’s. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are widely applied in the procurement of capital infrastructure, encompassing phases such as financing, design, construction, operation, and transfer.”. Funders for this research...
Researcher’s Work from University of Virginia Medical Center Focuses on Gliomas (Qol-09. Navigating Disability Insurance For Patients Diagnosed With Low-grade Glioma): Oncology – Gliomas
-- New study results on gliomas have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Central nervous system tumors and their treatments can cause neurologic, cognitive, and psychiatric symptoms that restrict a patient’s ability to work. In. the United States. , a diagnosis...
Hebei University of Technology Researchers Advance Knowledge in Risk Management (Optimal Investment Strategy for DC Pension Schemes under Partial Information): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Current study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We consider a defined-contribution (DC)-pension-fund-management problem under partial information.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Natural Science Foundation. of. Tianjin. ;. Natural Science Foundation of Hebei Province. ;...
New Agricultural Insurance Research Reported from Universitas Padjadjaran (An Estimated Analysis of Willingness to Wait Time to Pay Rice Agricultural Insurance Premiums Using Cox’s Proportional Hazards Model): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in agricultural insurance. According to news originating from the Universitas Padjadjaran by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “In this paper, we determined the factors that affect the waiting time of rice farmers’ willingness to pay the premium for the Rice Farming Insurance Program (RFIP) using survival analysis.”
Aga Khan University: Insurance Cover And Mental Health – It Is Time For A Rethink
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Kenya has made steady progress in providing mental health services to its population, but some areas require more work. Aga Khan's University's. Brain and Mind Institute. (BMI), in partnership with the. Mental Health Alliance of Kenya. (MHAK), hosted a consultative forum with stakeholders, including insurance...
New Study Findings from Kennesaw State University Illuminate Research in Risk Management (Modeling Under-Reporting in Cyber Incidents): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Under-reporting in cyber incidents is a well-established problem.”. Our news editors obtained a quote from the research from. Kennesaw State University. : “Due to reputational risk and the...
Hegar blasts Biden administration plan advancing retirement funds prioritizing ESG
–The U.S. Department of Labor is finalizing a rule allowing companies to prioritize ESG policies when choosing retirement plans. Both the chief financial heads of Texas and Florida, and Gov. After hearing of the DOL’ s latest announcement, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said President Joe Biden was“ using unelected bureaucrats… to push his radical ESG agenda,…
Study compares adverse events after two types of bariatric surgery in adolescents: Michigan Medicine – University of Michigan
-- Adolescents who underwent sleeve gastrectomy, a type of weight-loss surgery that involves removing part of the stomach, were less likely to go the emergency room or be admitted to the hospital in the five years after their operations than those who had their stomachs divided into pouches through gastric bypass surgery, according to new research.
Patent Issued for Automated consent management system and method for managing autoreply messages to incoming calls (USPTO 11496620): Rhinogram Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Dressler, Keith ( Ooltewah, TN , US), Dressler, Stanley (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In 1991,. Congress. passed the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) to restrict...
USDA Rule: Increasing Crop Insurance Flexibility for Sugar Beets
WASHINGTON , Nov. 26 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Federal Crop Insurance Corporation has issued a rule (7 CFR Part 457), published in the. , entitled "Increasing Crop Insurance Flexibility for. Sugar Beets. ." The rule was issued by Manager. . DATES: Effective date:. November 28, 2022. . Comment...
ACCORDING TO OPINIUM INSURERS INFLATE TRAVEL COVER COSTS BY $460 FOR DISABLED PEOPLE
New research from the Valuable 500 reveals that disabled travellers are paying. more than non-disabled travellers for travel insurance. Findings also reveal that a fifth of disabled travellers felt unsafe whilst travelling. LONDON. ,. Nov. 27, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- New research shows that disabled tourists are paying. $460. more than...
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on U.S. Life/Annuity Industry
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining a stable market segment outlook on the U.S. life/annuity insurance industry for 2023, citing factors that include favorable earnings, strong liquidity profiles and strong levels of risk-adjusted capitalization among carriers. In its new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook:. U.S. Life/Annuity,”...
Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : The J. Morey, Zurich, Hanson
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Commercial Earthquake Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption,...
Adderall, antibiotic shortages likely to continue into 2023, Colorado pharmacist says
Coloradans should prepare for shortages of common antibiotics and psychiatric medications to last into the new year and take steps to find replacements if needed, a pharmacist said. The. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. lists 125 medical products with shortages, ranging from an asthma drug to vials of sterile water...
Insurance.Agency™ Launches B2B International Insurance News Platform, Covers Insurance Information Institute's Event "Joint Industry Forum 2022" in New York City
Insurance.Agency™, a B2B marketing and lead generation software as a service, designed to help insurance professionals lower their customer acquisitions costs and increase their lead conversation and customer retention rates, has launched an. Insurance News. platform curated for insurance professionals in multiple languages including English, Spanish and French at...
Study: Mental health issues, including burnout, affecting the workplace
The burgeoning and critical need for mental health resources in the U.S. extends well beyond families and schools to the workplace, with more than half of employers saying that mental health issues have affected their businesses in the past year, according to the latest WorkForces Report from Aflac Inc. The...
Medicare faces its biggest changes in decades
The changes, passed by Congress last summer, will substantially lower the cost of prescription drugs and other health care services beginning next year. Nobody calling in seems to have heard of that or even know what it entails,” said Kristina John Baptiste, who leads a program counseling Medicare beneficiaries in Clackamas County, ahead of the open enrollment…
The mother of all contracts: A seismic shift in Medicaid program could be ahead
Florida’s mammoth health care agency is moving forward with one of the state’s biggest — and most expensive — contracts. And it’s going to be quite an undertaking. The Agency for Health Care Administration will ultimately be tasked with awarding new six-year contracts to a handful of managed care companies, making them responsible for the health care of more than 4.24…
