Local stores expect big sales this weekend

MARINETTE—Kick up your feet or open your wallets. This weekend, both can happen at the same time.

“We have lots of exhausted shoppers come in at nine in the morning,” said Scott Lauerman, manager of Lauerman’s Home Furnishings in Marinette. “They’re beaten down by other stores’ sales. They’re looking for recliners, whether they’re going to buy one or not.”

Small Business Saturday is just around the corner, marking the 12th anniversary this year. Most local businesses are gearing up for the weekend, not just Small Business Saturday, created in 2010 by American Express and cosponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2011. The stores interviewed are open Friday, Saturday and even Sunday, with special deals on each day or with sales already running.

Lauerman said this is the busiest week they have all year at the furniture business, offering 15% off everything in-store, which is also open on Sunday.

“We see a bigger influx of people, whether they’re shopping for Christmas gifts or buying things like wool socks or apparel for themself,” said Zak Aubert, owner of Wind Rose North in Menominee.

The store is offering buy one, get one half off in its apparel and soft-toe footwear (they also sell steel-toe boots), which has been running for the entire week. He said the biggest sales will be in those categories, but customers are also looking for the new things he’s offering in-store.

“Within the last five years, our fishing department has exploded,” Aubert said. “We’ll have people coming in buying equipment for fishing particularly.”

The owner will have special in-store-only deals, similar to what Jenny Knox, owner of the Goose and Gander Finery in Marinette, is offering. On Saturday only, shoppers who purchase $50 or more in her store will get a free gift—a soup mug with a wintry Christmas scene. She said some people buy a $50 gift card just to get the free gift.

“Saturday is probably our busiest day of the year,” Knox said. “Saturday is a big day for a lot of us.”

The store will also have Black Friday specials, with 25% off all holiday decor on Friday. She’s also offering an online-only sale on Cyber Monday and mentioned that her website would honor all her in-store deals except for the mug.

“I’ve done that the last couple of years,” she said. “That’s always been a big hit.”

The website is something she was able to open during the COVID-19 pandemic when her business shut down, she said. She gets customers from out-of-state and even fulfills a few orders a year from a customer who moved to Hawaii. Selling online always has given her a few surprise customers.

Amanda Derusha, owner of Marinette Farm & Garden, said she sees an influx of more customers, but it’s usually blended with the normal flow of traffic that visits to restock their outdoor supplies. The shop is offering $7 off its 50-pound bags of black oil sunflower seeds and sales on decorative items for their customer appreciation event running on Friday and Saturday. The business will also have a raffle for its customers.

“The day after Thanksgiving is really good, and Saturday is pretty good,” she said. “It’s a little bit of a shorter day (on Saturday), but sales seem pretty good. November and December for us are busy in general.”

