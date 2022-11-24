ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez announces he won’t be running for office in 2023

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez announced Wednesday evening that he will not be seeking re-election in May 2023.

Mendez made the announcement public on his Facebook page, reflecting on his three-year term with the City of Brownsville.

“I realize that the past three and a half years have taken a heavy toll on my physical, mental and financial health that few can relate to,” Mendez stated in the Facebook post . “I believe that we have successfully managed a multitude of catastrophic and unforeseen events over the past 36 months that required our absolute attention, but it wasn’t easy.”

Mendez was elected as Brownsville Mayor in June 2019, according to the City of Brownsville website. He was sworn into office the following month on July 2.

“Despite these achievements, my work is not yet done. It will be my honor to serve out my term with the same energy and leadership you have seen the past 3+ years and I wish the next Mayor much success,” Mendez said.

His term is set to expire May 2023.

