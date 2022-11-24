ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalition of Black businesses helping families for Thanksgiving

By Conor McCue
 5 days ago

"The Thanksgiving Hub" helps feed families during the holiday week 02:25

This week, a coalition of Black businesses and community groups are coming together to help many families in the Denver Metro Area make ends meet.

The effort, called "the Thanksgiving hub," is partly funded by Denver native and billionaire Robert F. Smith. The groups began giving out meals at the Park Hill Golf Club on Tuesday and they'll continue the giveaway until Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the meals were a welcome bit of relief for some facing tough times. Others like Latosha Britt simply needed something after COVID changed the family Thanksgiving plans.

"We have turkey and they said trimmings as well, so it's a great blessing," Britt said.

This meal giveaway is a first-time collaboration between several Black businesses and community organizations, including the Struggle of Love, McBride Impact, NAACP Denver Chapter, Park Hill Pirates, Dayton Opportunity Center, Mending Roots Forest Project and Kids Above Everything.

All meals come courtesy of Fathima Dickerson's famed Welton Street Café, which is currently in-between buildings.

In March, the restaurant closed its longtime location at 27th and Welton Streets. Dickerson and her staff are currently focusing on catering until they can move into their new building.

"This has been difficult, but it's a joy to be here still in the community, still serving," Dickerson said.

Community organizer Norman Harris described the effort as a collaborative way to help community members as inflation affects many aspects of life headed into the holiday season.

"There's higher gas prices, higher prices at the grocery stores, higher rents," Harris said. "It's starting to impact our traditions, so the community just came together to say that if there's a way that collectively we can have a larger impact, that's what we're working on right now."

This year, the goal is to serve thousands in need from Northeast Denver and beyond. Then hopefully in the future, they can do it all again.

"We just need to lean in on each other just a little bit more," Dickerson said. "If this can help build a better community, I'm all for it."

Community members in need can pick up meals on Thanksgiving Day as well. Pick-up will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Park Hill Golf Club clubhouse.

