Black Friday Shopping at Miller Hill Mall
Black Friday, the one day a year for finding the best deals for holiday shopping. One of the popular destinations in Duluth today for shopping was at Miller Hill Mall. Plenty of stores in the mall like Daily Thread, Bath and Body and Hollister had shopping deals available only today. One of the deals at Bath and Body works was a buy three, get three free purchase only on Black Friday.
Interview: Holiday Season at Glensheen Mansion
Glensheen’s Marketing Director Mike Mayou stopped by GMN to discuss their special tours during the holiday season. Friday, November 25 marked the first night of Candlelight Tours and Spirit of the Lights at Glensheen Mansion, which is one of their most special holiday experiences at this time of year. Guests can experience Glensheen in a whole new way on a candlelight tour between 5-8PM with 27 Christmas trees on the 1st, 2nd, and lower levels of the mansion lighting up the night.
Brandon Weatherz: A couple rounds of snow ahead
A couple of rounds of snow kick off the workweek. Our Monday features a warm front sweeping the region. Snow arrives from the west in north central Minnesota in the late morning and sweeps northeast Minnesota through the afternoon with the Twin Ports on the southern edge of snow chances. Amounts will be generally less than an inch. Tuesday brings another round of snow, this time focusing on Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all but Douglas County from 6 am Tuesday until midnight.
Surfing the Gales of November
Known for the many shipwrecks they have caused, Lake Superior’s “Gales of November” have developed quite the reputation. Songs have been inspired by the gales, most famously Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The gales of November also invite people from all over to come surf the chilly waters of Lake Superior.
Sabrina Ullman: Multiple chances of snow this week
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the twenties. A calm wind will become south after midnight. Quiet weather will soon end as we have a chance of snow most days this week. The first round will be limited to northern Minnesota. Light snow will move in Monday...
Weather Sketch: Maggie
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Fatal Crash on Highway 23 Carlton County
On 4860 Highway 23, CLEAR CREEK UNORG, Carlton County at 11/26/2022 01:13AM a Volvo station wagon was Southbound on highway 23. The vehicle took a curve with poor road conditions. It then hit ice and lost control , the vehicle came to rest off the roadway in the east ditch.
GMN Birthdays: 11/28/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
Minnesota music legend Paul Metsa celebrates his new book Alphabet Jazz
Paul Metsa, also known as “the other great folksinger from Minnesota’s Mesabi Iron Range”. Growing up in Virginia MN, he lived about 22 miles away from Bob Dylan’s home in Hibbing MN. Early in his youth, Metsa’s mother worked as a jazz singer, while his father owned a tavern along with playing the accordion.
UMD athletics holding clothing drive at home games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group is calling on you to bring more than just your tickets to the UMD men’s, women’s basketball upcoming home games. As he group is holding a clothing drive for K-12 youth in the greater Duluth Community. Beginning...
48 and 1/2 year prison sentence for man who killed his ex-girlfriend in Virginia
Derek Malevich faces a 48.5 year prison sentence for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Bicking. The St. Louis County Attorney’s office expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Bicking, who was 32-years-old at the time of her death. At the sentencing on Monday, her family vowed...
UMD women’s hockey sign goaltender Eve Gascon
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team have signed goaltender Eve Gascon. Gascon currently plays for the Saint-Laurent Patriotes in the QCHL and is off to a great start to this season. Placing second second in the league with a save percentage of .931. In 11 games...
UWS men’s hockey sweep weekend series against Northland
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s hockey team came into Saturdays matchup against Northland College with confidence after a 3-0 win on Friday. Penalty trouble would hurt the Yellowjackets in the first, but Gavin Rasmussen was able to score a shorthanded goal. Austin Paul added another goal for...
Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey win season opener
The Duluth Denfeld Hunters boy’s hockey team dropped the puck on their season and home opener on Saturday, hosting the International Falls Broncos. Kaden Postal scored the game and seasons opening goal for the Hunters. Andy Larson scored the 2-0 goal to start the second period, he recorded a...
Proctor boy’s hockey wins season opener
The Proctor Rails boy’s hockey team hosted Wadena-Deer Creek on their season and home opener. A rematch of sorts for these teams as Proctor opened up their season last year against the Wolverines, winning 6-5. Brett Barlam scored the first goal of the season for the Rails. The Wolverines...
UMD men’s basketball beats Michigan Tech
The No.14 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s basketball team is finishing up their non-conference games this weekend, the first of which was against Michigan Tech on Saturday. The Bulldogs won the game 99-65, scoring 69 of those points in the first half. Drew Blair lead all players with...
