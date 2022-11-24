Glensheen’s Marketing Director Mike Mayou stopped by GMN to discuss their special tours during the holiday season. Friday, November 25 marked the first night of Candlelight Tours and Spirit of the Lights at Glensheen Mansion, which is one of their most special holiday experiences at this time of year. Guests can experience Glensheen in a whole new way on a candlelight tour between 5-8PM with 27 Christmas trees on the 1st, 2nd, and lower levels of the mansion lighting up the night.

