Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Millions of stimulus dollars still available for Colorado homeowners and rentersJake WellsColorado State
Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver adds ‘Junior’ to ‘Martin Luther King’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
buffzone.com
Early schedule has done no favors for Colorado men’s basketball
Given the early schedule, if the Colorado men’s basketball team eventually plays its way into the NCAA Tournament, it no doubt will be a spot the Buffaloes earned. Yet the demands of that early slate have left head coach Tad Boyle second-guessing what they signed up for. The sting...
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: CU Buffs back on track, rout Chicago State
CHICAGO – There wasn’t much doubt about the Colorado women’s basketball team getting a win on Sunday, but head coach JR Payne needed her team to play well. Coming off a lackluster three-game stretch, the Buffaloes rolled past Chicago State, 83-32, at Jones Convocation Center. Aaronette Vonleh...
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: CU Buffs tripped up by No. 23 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Throughout a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter on Friday night, the Colorado women’s basketball team displayed some of the fight that head coach JR Payne wants to see. Unfortunately for the Buffaloes, that big run didn’t do anything to impact the result, as they...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
Denver weather: Two chances for snow in Denver
A mild sunny start to the weekend but things quickly change with two chances for snow set to swing through the state.
Daily Record
Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement
Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
5 vehicle crash on 6th and Kalamath
This is the same location in which a one hundred car pileup occurred earlier this month.
94kix.com
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Denver Police arrest 24-year-old in connection with deadly east Colfax shooting
Denver Police arrested one of three people suspected of carrying out a Nov. 1 daytime shooting that killed one and injured five near east Colfax Avenue. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena street and caused lengthy road closures on Colfax. Dexter Martinez, 24, is being held on suspicion of first degree murder and five counts of attempted first degree murder. Police arrested Martinez near 2nd Avenue and Logan Street, according to a news release sent out just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. ...
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
Fort Morgan Times
Brown Palace forced to cancel Thanksgiving dinner and temporarily close hotel after fire
Thanksgiving is canceled at the Brown Palace this year. The historic Denver hotel was forced to close its kitchen and restaurants on Nov. 17 after a fire in a 130-year-old chimney in the basement damaged the property’s boilers. That means it had to cancel about 400 Thanksgiving reservations at...
