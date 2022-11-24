ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Man fatally shot by McKinney officer, police say

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police say one among their officers fatally shot a suspect throughout a foot chase Friday afternoon. A girl had reported he’d been confronted by her 30-year-old son who was reportedly holding an axe and threatening her, police said. The girl was in a position to get away safely.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy