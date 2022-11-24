ORLAND, Calif. - Orland Football beat University Prep 33-19 to win its first section championship since 2011. With the win, the 13-0 Trojans keep their perfect season alive. "It feels incredible," Head Coach Nick Velazquez said. "I wasn't sure if we were going to get it done a few times in that game. Credit to these kids. They're grinders. It reminded me of the West Valley game when it didn't look good but we got it done in the end. I'm just so proud of these guys."

ORLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO