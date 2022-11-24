Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nice on Monday; Wintry precipitation possible Tuesday
Temperatures will rebound nicely on Monday back into the 50s for high temperatures. It will take some time to get there though, as temperatures will be chilly during the morning. By afternoon, it will be breezy and warm with a high temperature near 57° in Lincoln. A few waves...
klkntv.com
Warmest of the week come Monday
Winds Saturday evening through Sunday morning were gusting upwards of 30 miles per hour, but it continued to calm down as the clouds worked their way out of our area. By Sunday night, skies will be mostly clear as temperatures drop into the lower 20s. Winds are expected to pick up once again through the morning hours of Monday for a breezy start to the week.
klkntv.com
Turning drier and cooler on Sunday
Clouds have been increasing for much of the day on Saturday. As of Saturday evening, a band of showers has been moving into the area. We expect showers to remain possible for some on Saturday night, with the best chance being for areas in the southeast corner of the state. The farther northwest you go, the lower your odds of seeing rain.
klkntv.com
Lincoln shopper says Black Friday is for old people & takes a backseat to Cyber Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Over 166 million Americans were expected to shop during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. During Black Friday Channel 8 spoke with dozens of shoppers who shared they enjoy the deals, but some said otherwise. Lincoln resident Elizabeth Ross said, “I’d say...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball gets swept at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – #5 Nebraska was swept in 3 sets at home by #9 Minnesota on Saturday. The Huskers were without seniors Nicklin Hames and Kenzi Knuckles as both were out for tonight’s match. Whitney Lauenstein led the team in kills tonight with 11 including 3 blocks.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest 26 drunk drivers over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested 26 drunk drivers over Thanksgiving weekend. The national Click it or Ticket campaign ran from Wednesday to Sunday, encompassing some of the busiest travel days of the year. Law enforcement was on high alert, and along with the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s Starry Nights Tree Festival helps kickstart the Christmas spirit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it’s time for some to break out their Christmas decorations. Over the weekend, the Starry Nights Tree Festival took place at the Gateway Mall in Lincoln. There were 16 themed Christmas trees available for auction, with all of the...
klkntv.com
‘It will be done’: Matt Rhule vows to bring excellence back to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Matt Rhule promised to restore Husker football to greatness in his introduction as head coach. “We can absolutely do it,” Rhule said on Monday. “We can absolutely get the University of Nebraska and University of Nebraska football exactly where it’s supposed to be. It will be hard, it may take time, but it will be done.”
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
klkntv.com
Car flips north of Lincoln before landing on its side in a home’s driveway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car rolled onto its side north of Lincoln on Monday morning. This happened along North 14th Street in between Davey and Rock Creek Roads, a little after 6 a.m. Right now we do not know if anyone was injured in this wreck or what...
klkntv.com
Crash closes busy Lincoln intersection; police say driver may have been impaired
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A crash shut down the busy Homestead Expressway and West Van Dorn Street interchange on Monday morning. The Lincoln Police Department says only one vehicle was involved in the wreck which occurred a little after 2:30 a.m. The 19-year-old driver was on Highway 77 and...
klkntv.com
U-Stop Market celebrates new location with ribbon cutting, giveaways
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– U-Stop Market celebrated its newest location Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new store is located on Highway 77 and W Denton Road. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Team U-Stop (Nebraska athletes) helped kick off the grand opening week celebrations Monday morning in the new store.
klkntv.com
Inside the $4.5 million renovation of Head Start space in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The $4.5 million renovation of an early childhood education center in Lincoln is well underway. Located at the intersection of K Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, the Home for Head Start will be a new facility for children 5 and under from at-risk backgrounds, according to officials from Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties.
klkntv.com
Saro Cider in Lincoln hosts small business art fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Guests of Saro Cider on the edge of downtown Lincoln got to partake in different types of crafts from art to cider Saturday. Walking into the brewery guests were greeted by local artists that filled out the entire venue. Each artist brought their own unique...
klkntv.com
Veteran suicide awareness march ends at Husker football game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A march for an important cause saw its finale today at the Husker’s final football game of the season. The 324-mile “Things They Carry Ruck March” began on November 16th at Memorial Stadium and went all the way to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
klkntv.com
Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The low-cost carrier known for no frills flights has decided to cut customer service over the phone. In a policy that started last week, Frontier airlines says it has transitioned to fully digital communications. That means customers who need help must deal with an online...
klkntv.com
Husker volleyball draws Delaware State in first round of NCAA Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska will host the Delaware State Hornets in the first round of the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. The Hornets earned their first ever bid into the women’s volleyball championship after securing a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Title. Delaware State was led this...
klkntv.com
Nebraska National Guard Museum hosts holiday event for local veterans
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — Thanksgiving weekend is an exciting time for residents of Seward as it marks the arrival of the citywide Christmas festival. As a prequel to the big event, the Nebraska National Guard Museum held a Christmas celebration of its own. The Christmas in the Military event...
klkntv.com
Nearly $10,000 worth of items stolen in Lincoln cannabis shop smash-and-grab
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln dispensary suffered a loss in the thousands after a burglar broke in and stole merchandise, according to police. Officers were called to the Cannabis Factory on Antelope Valley on report of a disturbance Saturday night. Police say they found a glass door and...
klkntv.com
Thieves caught driving stolen SUV to steal unlocked vehicles in Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two Omaha men and a teen are behind bars after police say they found them with a stolen car and catalytic converter. Lincoln Police say they were called Saturday morning about a group of men trying door handles in a parking lot near 16th and Otoe Streets.
