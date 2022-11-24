ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Nice on Monday; Wintry precipitation possible Tuesday

Temperatures will rebound nicely on Monday back into the 50s for high temperatures. It will take some time to get there though, as temperatures will be chilly during the morning. By afternoon, it will be breezy and warm with a high temperature near 57° in Lincoln. A few waves...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warmest of the week come Monday

Winds Saturday evening through Sunday morning were gusting upwards of 30 miles per hour, but it continued to calm down as the clouds worked their way out of our area. By Sunday night, skies will be mostly clear as temperatures drop into the lower 20s. Winds are expected to pick up once again through the morning hours of Monday for a breezy start to the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Turning drier and cooler on Sunday

Clouds have been increasing for much of the day on Saturday. As of Saturday evening, a band of showers has been moving into the area. We expect showers to remain possible for some on Saturday night, with the best chance being for areas in the southeast corner of the state. The farther northwest you go, the lower your odds of seeing rain.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball gets swept at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – #5 Nebraska was swept in 3 sets at home by #9 Minnesota on Saturday. The Huskers were without seniors Nicklin Hames and Kenzi Knuckles as both were out for tonight’s match. Whitney Lauenstein led the team in kills tonight with 11 including 3 blocks.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest 26 drunk drivers over Thanksgiving weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested 26 drunk drivers over Thanksgiving weekend. The national Click it or Ticket campaign ran from Wednesday to Sunday, encompassing some of the busiest travel days of the year. Law enforcement was on high alert, and along with the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

‘It will be done’: Matt Rhule vows to bring excellence back to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Matt Rhule promised to restore Husker football to greatness in his introduction as head coach. “We can absolutely do it,” Rhule said on Monday. “We can absolutely get the University of Nebraska and University of Nebraska football exactly where it’s supposed to be. It will be hard, it may take time, but it will be done.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

U-Stop Market celebrates new location with ribbon cutting, giveaways

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– U-Stop Market celebrated its newest location Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new store is located on Highway 77 and W Denton Road. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Team U-Stop (Nebraska athletes) helped kick off the grand opening week celebrations Monday morning in the new store.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Inside the $4.5 million renovation of Head Start space in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The $4.5 million renovation of an early childhood education center in Lincoln is well underway. Located at the intersection of K Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, the Home for Head Start will be a new facility for children 5 and under from at-risk backgrounds, according to officials from Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Saro Cider in Lincoln hosts small business art fair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Guests of Saro Cider on the edge of downtown Lincoln got to partake in different types of crafts from art to cider Saturday. Walking into the brewery guests were greeted by local artists that filled out the entire venue. Each artist brought their own unique...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Veteran suicide awareness march ends at Husker football game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A march for an important cause saw its finale today at the Husker’s final football game of the season. The 324-mile “Things They Carry Ruck March” began on November 16th at Memorial Stadium and went all the way to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The low-cost carrier known for no frills flights has decided to cut customer service over the phone. In a policy that started last week, Frontier airlines says it has transitioned to fully digital communications. That means customers who need help must deal with an online...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker volleyball draws Delaware State in first round of NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska will host the Delaware State Hornets in the first round of the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. The Hornets earned their first ever bid into the women’s volleyball championship after securing a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Title. Delaware State was led this...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska National Guard Museum hosts holiday event for local veterans

SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — Thanksgiving weekend is an exciting time for residents of Seward as it marks the arrival of the citywide Christmas festival. As a prequel to the big event, the Nebraska National Guard Museum held a Christmas celebration of its own. The Christmas in the Military event...
SEWARD, NE

