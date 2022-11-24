Read full article on original website
BRB: Santa gets an early start in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — He’s makin’ a list, and checking it twice. He’s gonna find out who’s naughty and nice. Santa Claus is coming to town… or, in the case of Mandan, he already has. Thanksgiving may have just ended, but there’s no reason why Jolly Old St. Nicholas can’t get a head start on […]
Celebrating the holidays at the Former Governor’s Mansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holiday season is in full swing, one Bismarck activity offers Christmas fun and educational opportunities for children and families. The Former Governor’s Mansion is a chance to learn about history of North Dakota. Their holiday open house is November 27th and December 4th, which offers meeting Santa, cookies and ornament decorating.
New business teeing off in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new tee-rific business will be setting up shop in north Bismarck soon. X-Golf, an indoor golf facility, is expanding to the capital city. X-Golf currently has a location in Minot and the expansion to Bismarck has been in the works for some time. The 10,000-square-foot golf shop will have golf simulators, food, drinks, and leagues available to play in.
Tips for picking out the perfect Christmas tree
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas is really on its way now and it’s time to pick out a nice fresh tree. This is a Scotch Pine. Tug on the needles bend the branches make sure they’re soft and pliable, to make sure they’re nice and fresh and they smell good and they’re nice and clean.
Rare: pronghorn antelope spotted in Northwest Bismarck neighborhood
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple in North Bismarck captured a rare sight in town Friday morning. Leo and Shirley Bachmeier took these photos of about 10 pronghorn antelope grazing in their backyard on Clairmont Road in Northwest Bismarck. The spotting of pronghorn antelope is rare for the time of...
Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday. The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting. A...
Special Bismarck License Required For Four Or More Cats/Dogs
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
Search for Memarie White Mountain, missing from Fort Yates, comes to an end
For the past several days, family, community members, and law enforcement agencies searched the area in an attempt to locate White Mountain. A sister of White Mountain's told KX News the search came to an end when the teenager was located deceased.
Roofer warns of winter woes; ice dams a headache for North Dakota homeowners
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter storm two weeks ago left feet of snow piled up on roofs around North Dakota. Now, with a recent rise in temperatures it’s bringing homeowners headaches. Bismarck homeowners Wayne and Candace Richter say they noticed water coming into their home just after the...
Police say K9 found $50,000 worth of fentanyl in Bismarck bust
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Detroit, Michigan, man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say they found him in possession of more than 1,200 fentanyl pills with a street value of roughly $50,000. Police say they used a narcotics K9 to search the hotel room of 42-year-old Tradvis...
Hockey: Legacy finds the net 5 times against West Fargo
Both Bismarck and Legacy back on the ice Saturday facing off against teams from the East. Bismarck Demons 0 Fargo North Spartans 9 Final Legacy Sabers 5 West Fargo Packers 2 Final
Bismarck's Schlotzsky's - A Manager Who Never Gives Up
This is a story of true motivation and someone who really cares for her customers
North Dakota authorities search for missing girl
FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
Bismarck man to see five years in prison for raping minors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping minors. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Aaron Brewer used a fake Facebook account to lure minors to Bismarck parks in April and May of 2020. In August, Brewer pleaded guilty to three of...
Catalytic converter thefts rise again in the Mandan area
The Mandan Police Department reports a surge recently in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in the area.
Mandan police warn residents of rise in catalytic converter thefts
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks. Some people steal catalytic converters, or the exhaust emission control devices on your car, because of the metals they’re made of. Police say it’s a good idea to check your car and call them if you notice signs of tampering.
ND Highway Patrol warns residents of a scam going around impersonating troopers
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is warning state residents of an imposter scam going around.
What’s This New Building Going Into Lincoln, North Dakota?
Construction has begun on a new space on Lincoln Road.
Bismarck man in custody after police say he raped minor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he raped a 13-year-old. Police say a victim reported a July incident she had with 29-year-old Clifford Parisien. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. One message sent from Parisien’s phone, and included in the affidavit of probable cause, asked the victim to keep the incident a secret. The victim told police the suspect knew she was thirteen.
