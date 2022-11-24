ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

BRB: Santa gets an early start in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — He’s makin’ a list, and checking it twice. He’s gonna find out who’s naughty and nice. Santa Claus is coming to town… or, in the case of Mandan, he already has. Thanksgiving may have just ended, but there’s no reason why Jolly Old St. Nicholas can’t get a head start on […]
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Celebrating the holidays at the Former Governor’s Mansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holiday season is in full swing, one Bismarck activity offers Christmas fun and educational opportunities for children and families. The Former Governor’s Mansion is a chance to learn about history of North Dakota. Their holiday open house is November 27th and December 4th, which offers meeting Santa, cookies and ornament decorating.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

New business teeing off in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new tee-rific business will be setting up shop in north Bismarck soon. X-Golf, an indoor golf facility, is expanding to the capital city. X-Golf currently has a location in Minot and the expansion to Bismarck has been in the works for some time. The 10,000-square-foot golf shop will have golf simulators, food, drinks, and leagues available to play in.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Tips for picking out the perfect Christmas tree

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas is really on its way now and it’s time to pick out a nice fresh tree. This is a Scotch Pine. Tug on the needles bend the branches make sure they’re soft and pliable, to make sure they’re nice and fresh and they smell good and they’re nice and clean.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Rare: pronghorn antelope spotted in Northwest Bismarck neighborhood

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple in North Bismarck captured a rare sight in town Friday morning. Leo and Shirley Bachmeier took these photos of about 10 pronghorn antelope grazing in their backyard on Clairmont Road in Northwest Bismarck. The spotting of pronghorn antelope is rare for the time of...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday. The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting. A...
MINOT, ND
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota authorities search for missing girl

FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
FORT YATES, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man to see five years in prison for raping minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping minors. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Aaron Brewer used a fake Facebook account to lure minors to Bismarck parks in April and May of 2020. In August, Brewer pleaded guilty to three of...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan police warn residents of rise in catalytic converter thefts

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks. Some people steal catalytic converters, or the exhaust emission control devices on your car, because of the metals they’re made of. Police say it’s a good idea to check your car and call them if you notice signs of tampering.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man in custody after police say he raped minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he raped a 13-year-old. Police say a victim reported a July incident she had with 29-year-old Clifford Parisien. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. One message sent from Parisien’s phone, and included in the affidavit of probable cause, asked the victim to keep the incident a secret. The victim told police the suspect knew she was thirteen.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy