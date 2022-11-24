ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Comments / 12

Mamie sugg
4d ago

Why didn’t they do that years ago? I can’t imagine the pain she’s still in. God bless her soul.

Reply(2)
6
Jessie Jessie
4d ago

I remember when this happened. If this is what it takes for her to get closure then I pray she gets it.

Reply
4
Jessica Carmon
4d ago

how do we' sign this petition to help this woman get the peace she deserves

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville teen leads police on 100 mph chase

WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police arrest an Evansville teen after a pursuit Monday night. ISP said 18-year-old Devin Matthew Dewig was speeding near State Route 66 and 61 in Warrick County traveling 96 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone. Troopers say Dewig refused to stop traveling up to 102 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville homeowner finds shell casings overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved. According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Theft, Possession Of Drugs And Driving Without A Valid Drivers License Sent Three To The White County Jail

A Carmi woman arrested on November 16th for Theft was taken into custody a second time on November 23rd following a traffic stop. Tamara M Bingham, 40 of Oak Street was stopped by an officer with the Carmi Police Department and arrested for No Valid Driver’s License and on a White County warrant for Theft under $500. Bingham paid $500 bond plus $20 in booking fees and was released a couple of hours later. No court date for Bingham has been set at this time.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Man shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident after they say a man fell. According to a press release, that accident happened Wednesday, November 23 around 2 p.m. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural resources say Warrick County Dispatch received a call about...
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman “felt like she was a hostage” after domestic incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on November 25, officers responded to the 100 block of South Weinbach Avenue in reference to a person with a gun. Police say the victim stated to dispatch her boyfriend, later identified as Deaunte Mcnary, had beat her up and was holding her hostage inside […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

2 men in jail after shots fired on Clay St. in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say there was more than one shooting Friday night in Henderson. They say one happened earlier in the evening in the 600 block of Clay Street. Officers say no one was hit. Police say 18-year-old Issac Beck and 21-year-old Davion Hannah were arrested and charged...
HENDERSON, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – November 28, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Leann K. Cross; Anne M. Decker; Candy L. Canary; Sheri B. Axton; Kyle S. Burger; Cody L. Main; Shane B. Jones; Crystal L. Neumann; Angelo J. Romero; Clifford E. Wilkinson; Sarah B. Gelarden; Dylan D. Hall; Mark L. Sanders; Christopher C. Gaynor; Mason M. Lutz; Max S. Veitengruber; Sydnie M. Raley; Leeann R. Miller; Anna M. Faucett; Philip M. Velotta, Jr.; Derondi T. Jackson; James C. Grant; Joshua C. Embry; Brandon S. Beeler; Monica Cruz; Summer N. Eskridge; Firuza B. Makharadze; Jace E. Swanson; Jameaze Hollis; Kadyn M. Alexander; Brittany M. Raymond; Christopher A. McBurney; Jerry J. Thrasher; Misty D. Baker.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K9 partner […]
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

Evansville Man sentenced over 7 years in federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. According to court documents, on June 6, 2020, an Indiana State Police Trooper pulled over Durham’s vehicle at an Evansville gas...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Avenue. The crash report does not provide much information, but says a Honda XR was the only vehicle involved. We haven’t been...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

More information on shooting reported on Garfield Avenue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We’ve received more information on the shooting reported to have happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police tell us the victim claimed to be shot when on Maple Street. Officers say the victim was shot twice, but they are expected to be ok. Officials say still no arrests have […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD K9 retires after nearly a decade of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a long nine years, an Evansville Police Department K9 has officially retired from the force. K9 Bohdan, whose last day of service was on November 22, had over 70 criminal apprehensions and recovered over a million dollars in illegal drugs off city streets. Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc posted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
whopam.com

Crofton man found dead in burning vehicle, foul play not suspected

A Crofton man was found dead in a burning vehicle Saturday night in north Christian County. The call came in a little before 5:30 on A. Jordan Road about a mile north of KY 189 and Christian County Deputy Coroner Tim Fleming identified the victim as 84-year old Donald Franklin Jackson of Crofton.
CROFTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy