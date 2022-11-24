A Carmi woman arrested on November 16th for Theft was taken into custody a second time on November 23rd following a traffic stop. Tamara M Bingham, 40 of Oak Street was stopped by an officer with the Carmi Police Department and arrested for No Valid Driver’s License and on a White County warrant for Theft under $500. Bingham paid $500 bond plus $20 in booking fees and was released a couple of hours later. No court date for Bingham has been set at this time.

