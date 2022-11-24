Read full article on original website
Mamie sugg
4d ago
Why didn’t they do that years ago? I can’t imagine the pain she’s still in. God bless her soul.
6
Jessie Jessie
4d ago
I remember when this happened. If this is what it takes for her to get closure then I pray she gets it.
4
Jessica Carmon
4d ago
how do we' sign this petition to help this woman get the peace she deserves
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Evansville teen leads police on 100 mph chase
WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police arrest an Evansville teen after a pursuit Monday night. ISP said 18-year-old Devin Matthew Dewig was speeding near State Route 66 and 61 in Warrick County traveling 96 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone. Troopers say Dewig refused to stop traveling up to 102 […]
Evansville woman charged with rape and other charges set to stand trial
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman charged with rape other charges from a 2021 investigation is set to stand trial starting Monday. Heidi Carter was arrested last year after Evansville Police say they found a woman shackled and raped inside a home in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue. Police also found a body […]
14news.com
Trial begins for Evansville woman accused of confinement and rape
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Monday, Heidi Carter’s jury trial is set to begin in Evansville. Carter is accused of criminal confinement and rape. She is set to go to trial Monday at 8 a.m. Carter was arrested in October of last year after a man was killed on...
Evansville homeowner finds shell casings overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved. According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of […]
Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
wrul.com
Theft, Possession Of Drugs And Driving Without A Valid Drivers License Sent Three To The White County Jail
A Carmi woman arrested on November 16th for Theft was taken into custody a second time on November 23rd following a traffic stop. Tamara M Bingham, 40 of Oak Street was stopped by an officer with the Carmi Police Department and arrested for No Valid Driver’s License and on a White County warrant for Theft under $500. Bingham paid $500 bond plus $20 in booking fees and was released a couple of hours later. No court date for Bingham has been set at this time.
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
14news.com
Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested on a long list of charges after an incident police say happened earlier this month. Justin Osborne, 27, was booked into jail early Sunday morning. Police say they were called to an apartment on Mesker Park Drive on Nov. 17. They...
14news.com
Man shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
14news.com
Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident after they say a man fell. According to a press release, that accident happened Wednesday, November 23 around 2 p.m. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural resources say Warrick County Dispatch received a call about...
Woman “felt like she was a hostage” after domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on November 25, officers responded to the 100 block of South Weinbach Avenue in reference to a person with a gun. Police say the victim stated to dispatch her boyfriend, later identified as Deaunte Mcnary, had beat her up and was holding her hostage inside […]
Evansville felon sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 7 years and 8 months in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
14news.com
2 men in jail after shots fired on Clay St. in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say there was more than one shooting Friday night in Henderson. They say one happened earlier in the evening in the 600 block of Clay Street. Officers say no one was hit. Police say 18-year-old Issac Beck and 21-year-old Davion Hannah were arrested and charged...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – November 28, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Leann K. Cross; Anne M. Decker; Candy L. Canary; Sheri B. Axton; Kyle S. Burger; Cody L. Main; Shane B. Jones; Crystal L. Neumann; Angelo J. Romero; Clifford E. Wilkinson; Sarah B. Gelarden; Dylan D. Hall; Mark L. Sanders; Christopher C. Gaynor; Mason M. Lutz; Max S. Veitengruber; Sydnie M. Raley; Leeann R. Miller; Anna M. Faucett; Philip M. Velotta, Jr.; Derondi T. Jackson; James C. Grant; Joshua C. Embry; Brandon S. Beeler; Monica Cruz; Summer N. Eskridge; Firuza B. Makharadze; Jace E. Swanson; Jameaze Hollis; Kadyn M. Alexander; Brittany M. Raymond; Christopher A. McBurney; Jerry J. Thrasher; Misty D. Baker.
BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K9 partner […]
14news.com
Evansville Man sentenced over 7 years in federal prison
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. According to court documents, on June 6, 2020, an Indiana State Police Trooper pulled over Durham’s vehicle at an Evansville gas...
14news.com
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Avenue. The crash report does not provide much information, but says a Honda XR was the only vehicle involved. We haven’t been...
More information on shooting reported on Garfield Avenue
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We’ve received more information on the shooting reported to have happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police tell us the victim claimed to be shot when on Maple Street. Officers say the victim was shot twice, but they are expected to be ok. Officials say still no arrests have […]
EPD K9 retires after nearly a decade of service
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a long nine years, an Evansville Police Department K9 has officially retired from the force. K9 Bohdan, whose last day of service was on November 22, had over 70 criminal apprehensions and recovered over a million dollars in illegal drugs off city streets. Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc posted […]
whopam.com
Crofton man found dead in burning vehicle, foul play not suspected
A Crofton man was found dead in a burning vehicle Saturday night in north Christian County. The call came in a little before 5:30 on A. Jordan Road about a mile north of KY 189 and Christian County Deputy Coroner Tim Fleming identified the victim as 84-year old Donald Franklin Jackson of Crofton.
