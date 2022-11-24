Read full article on original website
Redding suspect arrested for sixth car theft in three months
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police arrested a man yesterday who has now been arrested a total of six times for car theft in the last three months. It happened around 2:40 PM yesterday, November 26th, when police responded to the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue to investigate a stolen car. The owner of the stolen car told officers that an unknown man had stolen his red Nissan Sentra. Police then searched the nearby area, but couldn't find any trace of the suspect.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
krcrtv.com
Redding store burglarized only 23 days after grand opening, $15,000 of merchandise stolen
Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed a burglary on Friday Nov. 25 at HnBcollectibles (HBC) on Hilltop Drive. HBC is a sports card and sport memorabilia store that just opened Nov 2. Owners Blake Schlinger and Hope Marshall said they were devastated to find their store was broken into early Friday morning around 3:20 a.m. Just 23 days after their grand opening.
actionnewsnow.com
Man charged with murder in Shasta County to be evaluated for mental competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged with murder in Shasta County was appointed two doctors to evaluate if he is competent to stand trial, according to Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Steven Schlapia was in court on Monday when the judge appointed two doctors after the defense called...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested for child endangerment after custody dispute
REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested after police said he pointed a weapon at the mother of his children while they were present during a fight over custody. On Wednesday, officers in Redding responded to an apartment on Bechelli Lane after receiving reports of a man possibly brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.
actionnewsnow.com
Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
actionnewsnow.com
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters making good progress on vegetation fire near Montgomery Creek
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:47 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Shasta County Monday afternoon. CAL FIRE Shasta Unit said the fire is burning in the area of Webster Way and Highway 299, near Montgomery Creek. At about 3:45 p.m., CAL FIRE said the...
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed by semi-truck in downtown Redding
The Shasta County Coroner's office identified a homeless woman who was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night while she was sleeping in tent as 57-year-old Lori Louise Rasmussen of Redding. The truck driver was backing up, going in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue when...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
krcrtv.com
Free marijuana is being given out to veterans Sunday at High Times in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Veterans in the Redding area have the opportunity to receive free cannabis through an event being put on by "Weed for Warriors", that they are calling "Compassion Event Holiday Donation Drop", happening this Sunday. Weed for Warriors is a "social justice lifestyle brand" that supports holistic...
krcrtv.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Lake Redding Park
REDDING, CA. — Redding police arrested a suspected drug dealer earlier today. It happened along the Lake Redding Park river trail when officers with the Redding Bike Team spotted two individuals allegedly smoking meth while sitting in their car. Police approached the car and say one of the occupants, 60-year old David Hooks, was in possession of roughly 60 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, and a half-ounce of heroin. On top of this, Hooks supposedly had over $1,500 in cash on him, as well as a digital scale.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for Station 47
ANDERSON, Calif. - Officials from Shasta County, CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire and Sierra Pacific Industries participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Shasta County Station 47 Monday. Sierra Pacific Industries donated the land for the station in 2021, and the Nichols, Melburg & Rosetto architecture and engineering team broke ground...
krcrtv.com
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 1,200 PG&E customers in Los Molinos area Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:51 A.M. UPDATE - 1,271 PG&E customers are without power in the Los Molinos area in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. 69 PG&E customers are still without power in the Los Molinos area. The map says that power went out at about...
krcrtv.com
Redding's largest Community "Yard Sale" is happening Saturday at The Park Food Truck Hub!
The Park, Redding's Food Truck Hub (The Park), is going all out for Small Business Saturday with the "Community Garage Sale" event they are hosting. The Park's Todd Franklin posted a video to The Park's Facebook page, encouraging people of the community and businesses alike to join them at The Park for this large yard sale event. The Park says there will be tables available, if you want to reserve a spot you can message The Park's Facebook page. The Park encourages anyone who wants to be involved to show up with any things you wish to sell, and join in on the community fun!
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Family loses contact with 28-year-old Redding woman
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who lost contact with her family, which has them concerned for her safety. Police said 28-year-old Mariah Lynn Ames has been staying with friends but typically keeps in contact with...
