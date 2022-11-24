ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Redding suspect arrested for sixth car theft in three months

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police arrested a man yesterday who has now been arrested a total of six times for car theft in the last three months. It happened around 2:40 PM yesterday, November 26th, when police responded to the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue to investigate a stolen car. The owner of the stolen car told officers that an unknown man had stolen his red Nissan Sentra. Police then searched the nearby area, but couldn't find any trace of the suspect.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested for child endangerment after custody dispute

REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested after police said he pointed a weapon at the mother of his children while they were present during a fight over custody. On Wednesday, officers in Redding responded to an apartment on Bechelli Lane after receiving reports of a man possibly brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning

CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night

REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspected drug dealer arrested in Lake Redding Park

REDDING, CA. — Redding police arrested a suspected drug dealer earlier today. It happened along the Lake Redding Park river trail when officers with the Redding Bike Team spotted two individuals allegedly smoking meth while sitting in their car. Police approached the car and say one of the occupants, 60-year old David Hooks, was in possession of roughly 60 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, and a half-ounce of heroin. On top of this, Hooks supposedly had over $1,500 in cash on him, as well as a digital scale.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for Station 47

ANDERSON, Calif. - Officials from Shasta County, CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire and Sierra Pacific Industries participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Shasta County Station 47 Monday. Sierra Pacific Industries donated the land for the station in 2021, and the Nichols, Melburg & Rosetto architecture and engineering team broke ground...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power

LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
LOS MOLINOS, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's largest Community "Yard Sale" is happening Saturday at The Park Food Truck Hub!

The Park, Redding's Food Truck Hub (The Park), is going all out for Small Business Saturday with the "Community Garage Sale" event they are hosting. The Park's Todd Franklin posted a video to The Park's Facebook page, encouraging people of the community and businesses alike to join them at The Park for this large yard sale event. The Park says there will be tables available, if you want to reserve a spot you can message The Park's Facebook page. The Park encourages anyone who wants to be involved to show up with any things you wish to sell, and join in on the community fun!
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Family loses contact with 28-year-old Redding woman

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who lost contact with her family, which has them concerned for her safety. Police said 28-year-old Mariah Lynn Ames has been staying with friends but typically keeps in contact with...
REDDING, CA

