ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Comments / 2

Gunsen Taters
4d ago

What a noble and worthy cause. The community has lost a great treasure. I hope the property can be saved and your vision made reality. Rest in peace, Mary.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
COSTA MESA, CA
Secret LA

Witness Newport Beach’s Festive Boat Parade Illuminate The Coast This Christmas Season

One of the most warming experiences during the holidays is tradition. Since 1919, families from near and far always count on the annual Newport Beach Boat Parade as an annual festivity. This December, the event returns for its 114th year. For five magical nights, December 14 to 18, 2022 the Newport Harbor will illuminate the shore with the help of over 100 beautifully decorated yachts and boats of all sizes from 6:30 to 9:00 P.M. Guests can experience the parade in many fun-filled ways, from a family-friendly event on the sand, by boat, or even shore. In fact, you can view the parade from almost any place along the shore for free. Since this is a beloved tradition, it is highly recommended to arrive as early as possible to grab yourself a good spot. All city parking lots will be open throughout the parade to accommodate viewers. The boats aren’t the only one’s lighting up the sea. The parade will also have an exhilarating firework show from the Newport Pier at 6:15 P.M. on opening night, and on closing night on the Balboa Pier at 9 P.M.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Laguna Beach : Vacations Never Like Before

Whether you’re just looking for a beach getaway, or you’re an avid beachgoer, It is a great place to spend some time. This little town is just north of Panama City Beach, and is less crowded than the more popular destination. It’s also less developed, so you’ll find a lot of natural beauty and less commercialization.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area

Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County

Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Nuevo Meadows Master Plan in Nuevo, California

NUEVO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Nuevo Meadows master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Nuevo. Brisa and Cielo at Nuevo Meadows are conveniently situated at Nuevo Road and Lakeview Avenue near Highway 74, Interstate 215 and the Metrolink ® rail service. The new communities are a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Perris and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s planned amenities, which will include a 3.5-acre park with picnic areas and ball fields. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005010/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Nuevo Meadows master plan in Nuevo, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
NUEVO, CA
foxla.com

LA philanthropist seeking to find cure for addiction

LOS ANGELES - If there is a cure for addiction… a Los Angeles philanthropist, Nancy Davis, is hoping to find it. She co-founded the non-profit Cure Addiction Now (CAN) with her late son Jason Davis. CAN is funding nine different studies and held a forum of experts in September...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean

Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy