Read full article on original website
Gunsen Taters
4d ago
What a noble and worthy cause. The community has lost a great treasure. I hope the property can be saved and your vision made reality. Rest in peace, Mary.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Related
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
Witness Newport Beach’s Festive Boat Parade Illuminate The Coast This Christmas Season
One of the most warming experiences during the holidays is tradition. Since 1919, families from near and far always count on the annual Newport Beach Boat Parade as an annual festivity. This December, the event returns for its 114th year. For five magical nights, December 14 to 18, 2022 the Newport Harbor will illuminate the shore with the help of over 100 beautifully decorated yachts and boats of all sizes from 6:30 to 9:00 P.M. Guests can experience the parade in many fun-filled ways, from a family-friendly event on the sand, by boat, or even shore. In fact, you can view the parade from almost any place along the shore for free. Since this is a beloved tradition, it is highly recommended to arrive as early as possible to grab yourself a good spot. All city parking lots will be open throughout the parade to accommodate viewers. The boats aren’t the only one’s lighting up the sea. The parade will also have an exhilarating firework show from the Newport Pier at 6:15 P.M. on opening night, and on closing night on the Balboa Pier at 9 P.M.
nomadlawyer.org
Laguna Beach : Vacations Never Like Before
Whether you’re just looking for a beach getaway, or you’re an avid beachgoer, It is a great place to spend some time. This little town is just north of Panama City Beach, and is less crowded than the more popular destination. It’s also less developed, so you’ll find a lot of natural beauty and less commercialization.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Beach Woman’s Club marks building’s hundredth anniversary
The Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach this fall celebrated the 100th anniversary of its building, an “Arts & Crafts” style meeting hall on South Broadway across from the fire station. A 1920s-themed gala marked the occasion Oct. 22. “The Great War had ended; the war to end...
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
CBS News
Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
Fire Damages Two-Story Residential Structure in Irvine, Eight Displaced
Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Nuevo Meadows Master Plan in Nuevo, California
NUEVO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Nuevo Meadows master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Nuevo. Brisa and Cielo at Nuevo Meadows are conveniently situated at Nuevo Road and Lakeview Avenue near Highway 74, Interstate 215 and the Metrolink ® rail service. The new communities are a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Perris and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s planned amenities, which will include a 3.5-acre park with picnic areas and ball fields. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005010/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Nuevo Meadows master plan in Nuevo, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
oc-breeze.com
Anaheim’s Chance Theater to stage “Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas” in December
What could be fancier than a Southern California Premiere musical for Christmas!. The Off-Broadway hit musical adaptation of the best-selling book series is at the Chance, with many returning artists from prior “Fancy Nancy” productions!. Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Southern California Premiere of...
Shoppers support favorite artists at Laguna Beach's Sawdust Art Festival for Small Business Saturday
Hundreds of shoppers opted to buy local to celebrate Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages people to help independent and locally owned businesses gain a share of the holiday shopping rush.
oc-breeze.com
Pedestrian crossing against red light killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach
On Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue regarding a traffic collision, which resulted in the death of an adult male pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male pedestrian with who had...
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
It appears a restaurant named Viaje LB will soon take over the former Baja Fish Tacos on Second Street
1 Person Died, Another Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Irvine (Orange County, CA)
The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened near Barranca Parkway and the 133 Freeway around 3:17 p.m.
foxla.com
LA philanthropist seeking to find cure for addiction
LOS ANGELES - If there is a cure for addiction… a Los Angeles philanthropist, Nancy Davis, is hoping to find it. She co-founded the non-profit Cure Addiction Now (CAN) with her late son Jason Davis. CAN is funding nine different studies and held a forum of experts in September...
Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean
Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog living
Dog and owner sitting by the lakePhoto byImage by Sven Lachmann from Pixabay. "You've got to be there for the long haul, no matter how long it is. That's the responsibility you take on — and it's 1000% worth it," stated Alex Wolf, per TODAY.com.
KTLA.com
Thousands line the streets for 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood Sunday night for the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, an event that traditionally kicks off the holiday season in Southern California. Actor Danny Trejo served as this year’s Grand Marshal. Trailing Trejo down Hollywood Boulevard was a giant, inflatable...
Comments / 2