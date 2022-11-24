Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns two early helpers
Kucherov was credited with three assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues. Kucherov, the Lightning's leading scorer with 31 points, set the tone early Friday by earning helpers on Brayden Point's two first-period markers. The 29-year-old sniper added two shots and two hits as the Lightning claimed their fifth win in six games. The 2019 Hart Trophy recipient has collected 10 points, including four goals, in his past six outings.
Capitals seek to improve road record in clash with Canucks
The streaking Vancouver Canucks will look for their sixth win in seven games when they host the Washington Capitals Tuesday
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cashes in on turnover
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars. The Stars turned the puck over on the penalty kill, and MacKinnon was the beneficiary. The 27-year-old tallied the opening goal, giving him three tallies and four helpers over his last seven outings. That's actually a slower point pace than he showed early in the month, but it's still among the elite in the league. The superstar has six tallies, 22 helpers, 10 power-play points, 102 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 19 appearances.
Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is 'mastering' microwave role
With three minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Friday, the Boston Celtics trailed the Sacramento Kings 84-78. At the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter, they led the Kings 113-88. Do the math and that's a 35-4 run over a little more than 10 game minutes.
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday
Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago
Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort
Booker accumulated 27 points (8-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. While Booker extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to seven games, he didn't have a good shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and enjoyed a strong game on the boards, recording a season-high 11 rebounds. Booker also made his fantasy managers happy with seven assists, so the strong all-around stat line largely makes up for the shooting inefficiency. The star guard can be relied upon to pour in points even when not entirely sharp, as he ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.1 points per contest on the season.
