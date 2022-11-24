Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Bright Nights at Utica Zoo canceled for Sunday
UTICA, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been canceled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. hours. The event will resume next Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.
WKTV
SQSPCA launching 'Promise for Parkie' campaign on Giving Tuesday
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA will launch its year-end fundraiser on Giving Tuesday aiming to raise $100,000 to support the animals at the shelter, with matching contributions from two special community members. Beth and Gary Glynn will donate an additional $5,000 to the shelter for every $20,000 raised...
WKTV
Little Falls reveals plans to transform downtown using $10 million DRI funding
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Little Falls was awarded $10 million in state funding last year through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and Mayor Mark Blask joined Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday to unveil the eight projects that will be funded using the money. The city plans to transform the downtown area...
WKTV
Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite
UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
WKTV
WKTV
Part of sidewalk on Main Street in Oneonta will close temporarily for construction work
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A portion of the sidewalk on Main Street in Oneonta will be closed next week for construction work. The sidewalk between Chestnut and Dietz streets will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 2, for contractor work in front of 175 Main St.
WKTV
Water Safari Black Friday deal ends at midnight
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- If you and your family love to go to Enchanted Forest Water Safari in the summer months, the water park is having a huge Black Friday deal, ending at midnight. Tickets will be on sale for $29.99 for anyone over the age of three. Children aged...
WKTV
U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
WKTV
3 displaced by house fire in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
WKTV
Oneida Police search for missing teen
ONEIDA, N.Y.-- Oneida police are searching for a missing teenager they say ran away from home. Angelica Hernandez, 16, was last seen at her home on Brooks Street in Oneida around 9 a.m. She's described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with dark brown...
WKTV
State police searching for suspect in Hamilton Price Chopper theft
HAMILTON, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $500 in groceries from the Price Chopper in Hamilton in early October. The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the store with a cart full of items police say he didn’t pay for.
WKTV
Oneida County gas sales tax cap expires Wednesday
The cap on gas sales tax in Oneida County will expire Wednesday, so drivers may see a slight increase in prices toward the end of the week. The county joined the state in suspending the sales tax on gas in June when prices hit record highs. The Oneida County Board...
WKTV
Local leaders, law enforcement join forces to take aim at gun violence
UTICA, NY (WKTV) -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, (R) 47th District, convened a meeting with local and state law enforcement at the State Office Building in Utica to discuss in real-time, the issues facing police when it comes to fighting gun violence in their communities. In attendance, NYSP...
WKTV
Clinton shoppers celebrate Small Business Saturday
CLINTON, N.Y. - The holiday shopping season is in full swing and that's good news for retailers, but Saturday is all about the local mom and pop stores in our communities. It's Small Business Saturday, where the focus is on the little guy, or girl. In Clinton, shoppers were checking...
WKTV
Community comes together to 'Stuff the Bus' for kids in need this holiday season
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Tis the season to once again Stuff the Bus. Local shoppers at Boscov’s department store showed off their generosity Saturday, by purchasing new and unwrapped toys for local kids in need. WKTV and Roser Communications have been teaming up over the years so local...
WKTV
Mostly cloudy skies this Monday
Monday Morning: Lingering light showers/flurries. Mostly cloudy. Lower 40s. Monday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 40s. Monday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s. Tuesday: Partly sunny. Upper 30s. Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving weekend! If you're heading back to work today, especially earlier, you could see wet roads from lingering light...
WKTV
Local Author signs copy of latest book
ROME, NY - A local author was in Rome Saturday, to discuss his latest work of fiction. Jacob Lasher was at the Keaton & Lloyd Bookshop on West Dominick Street to sign copies of "The Lost Library!" He also discussed the book with eager readers and how he came up with the storyline.
WKTV
15-year-old driver charged in Utica crash that left 1 critically injured
UTICA, N.Y. – A 15-year-old is facing charges following a crash in October that left one man critically injured. According to Utica police, a Subaru hit a Ford Escape around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 15 as the Ford Escape was going through the intersection at Eagle Street and Brinckerhoff Avenue.
WKTV
Community Foundation's 'Helpful Harvest Fund' awards grants to over 30 local organizations
UTICA, N.Y. – In an effort to help those in need during the holidays and cold winter months, the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties' newly created Helpful Harvest Fund has awarded $38,500 to over 30 human service organizations. Organizations included food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters, all...
Comments / 0