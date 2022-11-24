Play Week 12 in SILive.com’s NFL Pro Picks Challenge before Thursday’s 3 games | Check out the Week 11 champ

Read full article on original website
Related
Jets won’t have to deal with Justin Fields vs. Bears, but they’ll be without this key weapon in a surprise
When the schedule came out, Sunday’s game between the Jets and the Bears looked like a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft. But No. 2 pick Zach Wilson and No. 11 pick Justin Fields will be watching from the sideline at MetLife Stadium.
Jets’ Garrett Wilson shows his value as playmaker, leader in win over Bears
Garrett Wilson stood in the Jets locker room at MetLife Stadium late Sunday afternoon and smiled. It was a stark contrast to the scene that played out a week earlier in Foxborough, when the Jets offense gained only two yards in the second half of a devastating loss to the Patriots with since-benched quarterback Zach Wilson at the helm.
FanDuel promo code & bonus gets you $1,000 for Flyers vs. Islanders picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There are nine games on the slate in the NHL on Saturday, so what better time than now to register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account? FanDuel Sportsbook is offering all new users a chance at $1,000 in free bets, and we’ll cover how to claim this offer, as well as give out Flyers vs. Islanders picks.
NFL Week 12 drip check: Justin Jefferson carries on Virgil Abloh's legacy; Myles Garret dons dinosaur suit
The best game day fits from NFL Week 12, which include brands built or impacted by the late Virgil Abloh.
Nathaniel Hackett not focused on his future with Broncos: 'Nobody is as frustrated as I am'
ENGLEWOOD — Nathaniel Hackett knows he’s failed to reach expectations in his first year as the Broncos head coach. Hackett has been heavily criticized this season, as the Broncos sit at 3-8 and essentially eliminated from playoff contention. Things haven’t gone to plan, especially on offense, which is supposed to be Hackett’s area of expertise. And many in Broncos Country called for Hackett to be fired after another embarrassing loss Sunday in Carolina. ...
Odell Beckham kicked off plane: Here is his lawyer’s response, as Giants visit nears
Odell Beckham had a rather eventful Sunday, four days before his free agency tour begins with a visit to the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford. Beckham was kicked off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, before the plane took off. TO PURCHASE GIANTS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS. And...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0